They met in Italy, he is 17 years older than her, they married in 2014 and have 2 children – PEOPLE Online

George Clooney He is one of the best actors of his generation. Winner of two Oscars, four Golden Globes and several nominations for different awards, he has managed to overcome his talent over the image of a gallant he acquired over the years. But, for a long time, his fame and his denial of commitment caused him to have many short and media relationships, and thus he was cataloged as the eternal bachelor. Until that changed.

Throughout his life he starred in several romances with famous Hollywood. First, he began a relationship with the actress Kelly Preston. The two were very much in love and were together for two years until it all ended when infidelities on the part of george. Shortly after this separation appeared Talia Balsan, whom he married a few months after they started dating. But, as expected, they divorced.

He then had two more relationships: one with a French law student named Celine Balitran. He was living with her in the United States for three years but her love was not enough to continue together. Another was with the model Lisa Snowdon, which was his longest romance. Although it seemed that they would last for a lifetime, they separated. From there, george He has had several fleeting couples and was related to celebrities but they were never serious.

In 2013, it was the year that his life changed when he met the one who would become his future wife, Amal Ramzi Alamuddin. The first meeting took place when Clooney He was at his home in Lago di Como in Italy. A friend called him asking if he could visit him since he was in the area and asked if he would mind if he went with a friend. george had no problem, he received his friend and met Amal. In October of that year, the actor invited her to visit him at her work in London. It was there that they had their first date and it couldn’t have gone better.

Regarding the woman who conquered the Hollywood heartthrob, it can be said that she is also very successful. Amal She is a lawyer specializing in international, criminal, human rights and extradition law, and is 17 years younger than the actor. “This extraordinary human being came into my life and I fell madly in love. From the moment I met her I knew everything was going to be different.”expressed george about his wife in an interview with WTF with Marc Maron.

In April 2014, they announced their engagement and in September of that same year they were already walking down the aisle. This surprised everyone since the actor had sworn that he was never going to get married. The ceremony took place in Venice, Italy, and lasted three days. The party had all the luxuries and included the presence of several celebrities such as Cindy Crawford, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Bondamong others.

After their marriage and several years enjoying their marriage, the couple decided that it was time to enlarge the family and thus their two children, the twins, arrived. She Y Alexander. “When the doctor gave us the ultrasound and told us there were two of them, I was speechless… Today I don’t understand life without them. My life has changed for the better, even though now I change diapers and sleep less.” commented Clooney In an interview.