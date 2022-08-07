They are the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt; this is his relationship with the actors

This iconic couple made up of two of the best actors in Hollywood, came to an end in 2017 after maintaining a relationship of 13 years.

By Patrick Varela

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had six children, three of whom are adopted. Maddox Chivan Jolie- Pitt is the oldest of the family, he was born in August 2001 and was adopted by Angelina in March 2022. Four years later, Brad Pitt also became his legal guardian. He is currently studying at Yonsei University in South Korea.

The couple’s second child is Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt who was born in November 2003 in Vietnam. Not much is known about the couple’s second son, however, it is very common to see him with his mother during a shopping day. Jolie has always been very vocal in expressing that she tries to spend one-on-one time with all of her children. On the other hand, it seems that Pax’s relationship with her father is not on the best terms since the couple’s divorce. Sources say that father and son do not speak when they are together and that Pax apparently did not go to her 55th birthday.

The third member of the Jolie-Pitt brothers is Zahara who was adopted from Ethiopia in July 2005 and was born in January of the same year. Unlike Maddox and Pax, Zahara’s biological family is known and her biological mother, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, expresses that she feels very lucky that Angelina was able to give her daughter a full life. However, she has also shared that she would like to have communication with her occasionally.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt is the couple’s first biological daughter. She has been educated all her life in the United States, but was born in Namibia in May 2006. Yesterday, she was spotted with her mother at the Måneskin concert that took place in Rome. Both singing and having fun. Also, the young lady seems to have a talent for dancing.

The last members of the Jolie-Pitt clan are Knox and Vivienne, who are also the couple’s biological children, and are also twins. Both were born in Nice, France, during July 2008.

Sources assure that the divorce and separation of their parents Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has been somewhat difficult for the children, since due to the busy schedule of the actors it is very difficult for the six to meet at the same time with one of them.

