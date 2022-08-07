They accuse Amber Heard again, what crimes are they accusing her of? – The Sun of Mexico

After the loss in the trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is back in the spotlight as Australia is investigating her for a case of perjury.

“The Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment is investigating allegations of perjury by Ms Heard during court proceedings over the 2015 illegal importation of (her) two dogs into Australia,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment. Environment Australia for the ET environment.

Heard and Depp were still married in May 2015 when the actress brought her two dogs, Pistol and Boo, to Australia, however, the animals were not properly registered in accordance with the country’s legislation and did not comply with the ten-day quarantine that was required. they request.

In 2015 Amber Heard was officially charged with illegal importation of animals, she pleaded guilty to falsifying documents and the case was later closed.

“We were under the impression that we had all the paperwork done for the dogs,” Depp explained at the time. “We were there with the dogs in front of everyone.”

In April 2016, both actors issued a public apology through a video in which they regretted not having followed the rules demanded by the country.

“The department is seeking witness statements and, once obtained, the Director of the Commonwealth Public Prosecution Office will consider whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant pursuing the matter,” added the spokesman for the Department of Agriculture, Water and Australian environment.

Amber Heard makes a controversial confession about her feelings for Johnny Depp

Despite the difficult trial for both parties, in an interview Heard revealed some details about what he feels towards Jonny Depp.

In an interview for NBCnews the actress said that still loves the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

“On the first day of the trial you said on social media that you still felt love for Johnny. Is that still true?”, the interviewer asks.

“Yes,” the actress immediately replies, to which her interviewer asks her again if, despite everything, she really still loves him.

“Yes absolutely. I love him. I love him with all my heart. And I tried my best to make an already deeply broken relationship work and I couldn’t. I don’t hold a grudge, I know it could be hard to understand, but if you’ve truly loved someone, it should be easy to understand.”, Amber added

