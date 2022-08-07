These are the PHOTOS of Britney Spears for which her CHILDREN do not want to SEE HER again

The Princess of Pop does not see hers, after winning a lawsuit for her artistic rights against her own father, a new controversy arises around Britney Spearsafter her ex-husband Kevin Ferderlin revealed that his two sons do not want to see their mother because of the daring Photos who posts through Instagram of the singer, who has already responded to the accusations of the father of her two little ones for the accusations.

Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, are the sons of Britney Spears that, according to kevin federlinethey do not want to see her again due to the decisions her mother makes regarding sharing details of her private life with her new boyfriend through Instagrama situation that would have tired the teenagers.

Related news

Britney Spears responded to the accusations by saying that it saddens him that kevin federline has shared the details about the relationship that the singer has with her sons for the daring Photos which goes up to Instagramfor which he asked that they understand him, raising adolescents is never easy.

For these photos the children of Britney Spears do not want to see her again

In accordance with kevin federlinethe sons of Britney Spears they hate to see the Photos where the princess of pop appears naked or with very suggestive attitudes with her new husband, Sam Asghari, so they don’t want to see her again and now they live with him and have no plans to see her early.

The Photos of Britney Spears exceed a million likes Instagramso her fans are pleased that the “princess of pop” feels like her again and they show it to her in the comments.

In addition, it seems that Sam Asghari does not seem to care about the content that the princess of pop shares, because he assured that what he shows is very normal for the current era in social networks where they exist. Photos more suggestive.

It is expected that in the next few hours the controversy surrounding the relationship between Britney Spears with their sons Well, Kevin Federline will give an interview where he will talk about what he experienced as ex-husband of the princess of pop, the singer who moved the world in the 2000s and who in recent years was surrounded by scandals.