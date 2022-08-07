These are the changes that Triple H has made as WWE creative director

In the WWE they are experiencing significant changes in the product they offer to the fans. With the arrival of Triple H as creative directorthe picture looks encouraging.

Vince McMahon’s departure due to certain sexual scandals forced him to leave WWE and cede creative control to Triple H, his son-in-law, and someone proven in terms of handling wrestling brands.

NXT is the house that Triple H built and at times had better numbers than the shows controlled by Vince McMahon (RAW and SmackDown), because for some fans they were becoming repetitive.

But with Triple H in control of everything creative in WWE, people have begun to get excited about certain decisions they have made in their few days of work.

Returns of fighters who were no longer in the companychanges in television programming and changes within the company are some of the things that Triple H is doing.

Triple H’s changes in WWE

Returns of fighters

Almost arbitrarily, Vince McMahon took NXT away from Triple H and began making changes, some quite controversial, that included some layoffs of important people.

But upon his return, Triple H managed to bring two former WWE wrestlers back onto the schedule. Dakota Kai returned to Bayley and Last SmackDown (August 5), Karrion Kross returned.

Both were stars in NXT under the wing of Triple H and now on the main roster, it is hoped that they can return to their status.

Change in television programming

Several years ago, WWE changed the meaning of its product, because from television for teenagers, it began to be for children. Gone was the blood, the violence and one or another insult.

And for many years the category of PG (suitable for all audiences) was maintained and the Raw on Monday, August 1, was the first to return to being TV for people 14 years of age and olderthat is, again for teenagers.

Prohibited terms, no more thanks to Triple H

Believe it or not, with Vince McMahon there were some terms that were banned from WWE programming. Those terms are “wrestling” and “wrestler”.

No kidding, wrestlers became “superstars” and “wrestling” for sport or entertainment. It may sound illogical because the sport is wrestling, but it was prohibited.

But, with Triple H and the change of category in the programming, this is no more. The ‘King of kings’ is convincing bone colorado fans to return to being diehard fans.

