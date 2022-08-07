The yellow minidress with which Selena Gomez ‘made vibrate’ in London

The actress Selena Gomez is found in LondonEngland, promoting the second season of his series Only Murders In The Building and her new makeup line.

The television and music star showed off with a yellow minidress of course, with long sleeves, a straight neckline and a short skirt with which she showed off her toned legs.

The dress that the celebrity used is a creation by designer Victor Glemaud and the model is sold online for $225, which is equivalent to approximately 4,545 Mexican pesos.



Photo: Grosby Group

Gomez29, combined his outfits with silver sneakers with ankle laces and stiletto heels, a tiny white bag as well as gold earrings.

The celebrity she combed her short black hair into a half ponytail and made up her face with shades of brown on the eyelids and pink on the lips.

Selena Gomez left his hotel in London and waved to the crowd of fans waiting to take pictures with her.

In the city, the singer launched Kind Words, the new line of lipsticks and eyeliners from her Rare Beauty brand. The interpreter of Same Old Love he states that he tried to create simple shades to use in daily life.

The celebrity is also celebrating her nomination for the Emmy Awards as producer of Only Murders in the Building.

Although she was not recognized for her work as an actress, Selena She became the second Latina to be nominated for this award as a producer. The first Latina to achieve it was Salma Hayek in 2007 for the series Ugly Betty.

Look in the gallery above the best Photos of Selena Gomez.

p