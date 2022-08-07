The worst decision Shawn Mendes had with one of his cars

Shawn Mendes made a wrong decision when he bought a luxurious Mercedes Benz with his ex-partner, Camila Cabello. Next, we will reveal the details of the vehicle and the reason for the artist’s erratic decision. Do not miss it!

Shawn Mendes is a well-known Canadian singer, songwriter and model in the music industry.. After signing an agreement with the British label Island Records, the singer had a jump in his career releasing three studio albums, three world tours and being number 1 on the “Billboard 200” with his album “Handwritten”.

On the side of her ex-partner, Camila Cabello is a Cuban-American singer-songwriter and actress, who was recognized for having been part of the Fifth Harmony girl group, a group she left in 2016. The couple’s story began in 2014 when they opened for Austin Mahone’s concert, but only in 2019 did their relationship become official. During the two years that the courtship lasted, the couple together bought a luxurious Mercedes Benz to be able to move through the American streets.

It is a 5-door SUV with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive.. Despite not having too many functions, we can highlight inside heated front seats with lumbar support, exterior mirrors with electrical adjustment and rain sensor.

Under its hood rest 421 Horsepower with a maximum torque of 610 Nm and a V8-cylinder engine. This allows it to reach a maximum speed of 210 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.. My favorite part of the car? A 3-louvre chrome effect radiator grille and stainless steel sport pedals with rubber studs, giving it a certain class.

For the past few weeks, we’ve seen Camila Cabello drive this same vehicle following her rough split from Shawn Mendes. Therefore, it allows us to glimpse that the singer-songwriter was the one who seized the car valued at 46,000 dollars and teaches us that it is not always a father to share material goods with your partner, especially if it is not for a long period, since then they end up being the cause of fights or one of the parties loses more economically than the other.