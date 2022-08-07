The unusual comparison of the intimate parts of Kim and Khloé Kardashian that went viral

Through social networks circulates the unusual comparison that a user of TikTok did on the coverage of the bottom of two bikinione of Skims Swims (brand of kim kardashian) and one from Good American (a brand of Khloe Kardashian), with a surprising result.

The criticism comes after Khloé complained on her reality show about the lack of coverage of the crotch offering one of her sister’s bodysuits, suggesting to the businesswoman that she add a little more fabric to the intimate area.

“You guys know I’ve always been made fun of for having a vagina bigger than most,” Khloe commented while having lunch with Kim and Kourtney at a restaurant.

“Is this supposed to just cover my clitoris? The vagina part needs more cloth(needs to be) a little wider,” said the influencer who will soon become the mother of a boy via surrogate.





Who has the best swimsuits?

McKayla, is a user of TikTok She started her account to help plus-size women feel confident enough to wear whatever they want.

In his most recent post, he holds up a pair of panties from each brand and asks, “What makes these swimsuits different?” Looking at the comparison, it’s clear that Khloé’s provide much more coverage in the crotch area.

“Khloe literally talked to Kim about the coverage so no wonder Khloe’s brand feels better or Khloe is a real woman for talking about it to Kim on the show,” mentions the content creator.

Poor quality clothes?

In September 2021 the youngest of the clan, Kylie Jennerit was very criticized for your bathroom line kylie swimwhich many accused of a lack of quality in the finishes, the transparency of the fabrics and a cut that only fit the silhouette of the businesswoman herself.