The true story behind the movie Eat Pray Love

There have been many dramatic romances on the big screen that have fascinated viewers. In this extensive list you will find Eat Pray Love; a production that was launched in 2010 and was directed by Ryan Murphy. Although time moves on, it remains a charming and unwatchable story.

The story introduces us to Liz Gilbert, a woman who thinks she has everything she wanted in life. However, she is very wrong and begins a journey of self-discovery. The main role fell into the hands of Julia Robertswho dazzled the critics and the audience from the first moment.

Eat, Pray, Love: Julia Roberts’ hit movie / Source: harpersbazaar mexico

Eat, pray, love: the romantic movie based on true events

said production was based on the autobiographical novel by Elizabeth Gilbertwhich was titled the same as the film and became a worldwide success upon its release in 2006. When she was 31 years old, the author felt that her perfect life in New York was not really what she wanted.

Therefore, after a long divorce, he decided to travel to Rome. There she enjoyed typical Italian foods, such as pasta, pizza and ice cream. Next, she decided to undertake a trip to a Hindu monastery in Bombay, with the intention of cultivating spirituality and divine transcendence. Finally, she came to Bali in search of balance and ended up bumping into love.

After this popular book, which had its film adaptation with Eat Pray Love, the author decided to launch another novel. This volume was titled committed and was published in 2010. At that time she shared her love with José Funes, the character who was called Felipe in the film and played by Javier Bardem.

But after 12 years of relationship, both made the decision to separate. Two months after announcing the divorce, elizabeth gilbert He revealed on his social networks that he was in love with Rayya Eliasher best friend for the past decade.

This love story was revealed in a tragic way, since the author decided to tell her readers that her love suffered from pancreatic and liver cancer. Because they were great confidants, the writer was present at the treatment. It was at that precise moment that she discovered her feelings and that she wanted to be more than a friend.

Elizabeth with her great love, Rayya / Source: Facebook – Elizabeth Gilbert

They were married in a private ceremony. During their relationship, both were very much in love on social networks and shared intimate moments of their romance. On January 5, Gilbert announced that his wife had passed away: “I loved you so much, Rayya. Thank you for letting me walk beside you to the edge of the river. I would tell you to rest in peace, but I know you always found peace boring. May you rest in emotion. I will always love you.” I will want”.

