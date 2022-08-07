The tender gesture of Keanu Reeves with an 80-year-old fan that moved everyone: “It’s amazing”

The actor had a gesture that moved his fans

Keanu Reeves knows how to reap success for his moviesbut his achievements are not only related to his work, but he got the best award he could imagine: be considered very good people. There are hundreds of fans who revealed various gestures that he had with them, without hiding behind his fame and the advantages that it could offer him. This is how it went viral now a tender story that has him as the protagonist along with an 80-year-old woman.

“What is something a famous person has done that completely changed the way you looked at them?”asked a user on the social network Reddit, and had hundreds of responses. But, it was one of them that gained notoriety, since it combined a sad story with a hopeful message that involved the protagonist of Maximum speed.

Keanu Reeves stars in a viral story (Photo Instagram @keanureevesofflcial_)

“My grandmother had a crush on Keanu Reeves because he reminded her of my grandfather. when he was young. He watched all movies, from bill and ted until Matrix. He had a stroke when he was in his early 70s and she was practically housebound for the last 10 years of his life, so watching movies was his main hobby,” said a young man whose username is afdc92.

In this context, he explained that one day his uncle had an unexpected encounter with the actor, who was in a restaurant in Los Angeles. “He came up to her and said ‘I don’t normally do this, but I just wanted you to know that my 80-year-old mom loves you and she’s seen all your movies. You remind him of my father.’” After listening to the story, Reeves asked him if he had a cell phone on him.

The story about Keanu Reeves (Reddit Capture)

Moved by what the stranger told him, he called the woman. “He talked to my grandmother for several minutes and absolutely made his year better. He was so isolated and her genuine kindness to her and their interest showed how truly amazing it is”, pointed out the young man.

The spread of the story occurred five months ago, and now it has gone viral again. Many users comment on the post and they did not doubt the veracity of the story, due to the record of good deeds that the actor has. “Just when you think we’ve reached the peak Keanu, climb even higher.”one commented.

Another person used humor to ensure that there is no positive story about the actor that you would not believe. “If I were to come down and find that our kitchen had been remodeled and cleaned overnight and was told ‘yeah, Keanu Reeves just flew to the UK and sat on the train for 2 hours doing our kitchen and didn’t accept any money’, I probably believe it”, express-

Keanu Reeves, considered the kindest actor in Hollywood

This is not the first time that the actor has been praised by fans. Weeks ago, he was the protagonist of another particular situation at London airportwhich was recorded by a television producer named Andres Kimmel. “A boy asked for an autograph in the luggage and then he began to shoot a series of quick questions, “the man described, later adding that the actor answered everything the little boy wanted to know.

Keanu Reeves was intercepted by a child (Photo Twitter @andrewkimmel)

“The man couldn’t have been nicer, especially after an international flight. Thought I’d share this because the guy is a class act and little moments like this They can make a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!” assured.