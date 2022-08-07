The story of the cameo (or cameo), the jewel that VIPs and movie stars like

It is called a cameo, or cameo dir if you prefer, he writes the Braids: “Name of various types of gems, worked both in the round and in relief”. The most recent tradition is lost over the centuries, especially in Torre del Greco, a true international pole of cameos production: today it is a jewel at the top of world fashion, appreciated and worn (as a necklace or as an earring) by movie and television stars. .

Just to name a few, between a red carpet and another: Demi Lovato, Cate Blanchett, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Gigi Hadid. Among the Italians are no less Claudia Gerini and Caterina Balivo. And again, from cinema to social networks: among the most clicked influencers in the world (with over 5 million followers) there is also Alexa Chung.

The story of the cameo

The history of the cameo, as mentioned, is lost not only in the centuries but in the millennia. “Today wearing a cameo – explains Bianca Cappello, historian and critic of jewelery and lecturer at the IED in Milan – fits into the contemporary aesthetic of the mix-and-match, in which the combination of elements from various styles and various eras reveals the creative ability and taste of the wearer “. The first cameos of which we know could even date back to the time of the Greeks and the Remnants: then rediscovered in the modern age, in the Victorian era, up to the present day.

The cameo of Torre del Greco

And once again, in the world of fashion, the Italian flag is flying high. Among the leading companies in the sector is Cameo Italiano, which produces unique pieces (also worn by stars) also on request and commission, sold all over the world and also in Asia, China, Korea and Japan. The headquarters is still in Torre del Greco, in Campania, considered the “homeland” of the modern cameo: today around 300 companies work in the surrounding area that employ more than 2 thousand people.

The cameo of Torre del Greco takes shape (and market) at the dawn of the eighteenth century. In that period, in fact, the ships returning to the Gulf of Naples from the African coasts loaded large quantities of shells, used as ballast. The material was then unloaded on the ground: in a short time the inhabitants of the place learned to work and engrave the shells, transformed into exclusive jewels.