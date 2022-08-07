The solution to the problems of Shawn Mendes in this car

In news that continues to surprise the entire world, singer Shawn Mendes announced a temporary withdrawal from his music tours due to a health problem. On this occasion, from Tork we bring the solution to his problem with this special vehicle, so that he can return to the musical arena. Swipe to find out more!

In recent weeks, the Canadian Shawn Mendes communicated through his social networks a temporary withdrawal from music and his world tours . Thus postponing the “Wonder” tour for three weeks due to a mental health problem that the artist has stated in his statement ” To be honest, it’s always been difficult for me to be on tour and away from my family and friends.”

Although it is news that really surprised the whole world and especially his followers, the singer had already expressed his intentions to leave music permanently due to the permanent pressures they felt. . Fact that almost made the artist come true at the end of 2020 when he claimed that he was “extremely close” to leaving his music career behind. Due to everything mentioned above and accompanied by our fanaticism for vehicles, we wanted to determine the car that the Canadian has at his disposal with which he could somehow help to pass this bad moment that he is going through and release certain accumulated tensions. Let’s see what it is about!

We are talking about a Range Rover Sport, a 5-door SUV with an 8-speed automatic gearbox and all-wheel drive. Inside its interior, we find certain details such as tinted windows, interior ambient lighting, tinted windows, sliding panoramic roof, heated and contoured leather steering wheel, leather upholstery, aluminum pedals and more.

Among the most “relaxing” aspects of the vehicle is a sound system with 8 250 W speakers, 4G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connection for Android Auto and Apple Car and a double 8″ touch screen. Under its hood we find an 8-cylinder V-shaped engine, accompaniedace 525 horsepower and a maximum torque of 625 Nm. This allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 225 km/h. Its purchase value is around 118,500 euros.

Bearing in mind that the artist is likely to need some assistance from a healthcare professional, we at Tork present the Range Rover Sport to them as a possible “cure” for their stress issues. What is the highlight of the car? Its 8″ touch screen and an 8-speaker sound system, ideal for listening to your favorite music at full volume. In addition to this, this car has a no less detail and that is that it is the same vehicle with which Shawn Mendes had his first public kisses with his ex-partner Camila Cabello.