The scene in which Chris Hemsworth shared with his daughter – FayerWayer

With the premiere of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ The public has not stopped delighting in the emblematic moments that this film has left behind, evoking nostalgia, remembering a large part of its predecessor in which for the first time the handsome Chris Hemsworth conquered the whole world with his incredible powers.

Therefore, with this return, not only evolution could be seen. of this character, but also of this Hollywood star who once again touched her loyal audience by starring in scenes with her 10-year-old daughter, India Hemsworth. This moment has become unforgettable for those who have been able to appreciate this film in which this young woman also shows off her histrionics and shows that she has acting skills, as she was very natural and happy next to her father.

in this production she goes by the name of Love and is the daughter of the character Gorr who in turn is played by star Christian Bale. And though she only appears in a few shots, heHe manages to interact with his father and this filled the audience with emotions it’s not the first time you meet any member of the family of this actorWell, Luke Hemsworth has also been part of the cast of this plot, while his also famous wife, Elsa Pataky, pleasantly surprised everyone by assuming the role of Jane Forster in a scene from Thor: Ragnarok.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has become a sensation after Chris Hemsworth shared a scene with his daughter

The sequence of scenes ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ in which Hemsworth hugs his daughter India not only filled his loyal fans with emotions, but also to the same actor who has repeatedly indicated that he feels pleased being able to work with his family on his most ambitious projects.

Furthermore, this shows that seeks that their children are part of even the Marvel universe in which they have always been very present, wasting talent, despite the fact that their participation is very short, however, this is already an indication that it is preparing them to gradually make a career in the highly competitive entertainment industry. So if you haven’t enjoyed this film yet, you should be very attentive to the premiere billboards in your country so that you can experience this very emotional scene.