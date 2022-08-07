The role Keanu Reeves dreams of playing

After having made history by playing ‘Neo’ in the Matrix saga and becoming the best assassin in the ‘John Wick’ franchise, actor Keanu Reeves has confessed that he dreams of playing an iconic character from the cinema and the world of the comics. However, the actor added that he does not want to bring to life the classic version of this character, but the most decadent version of him. This is ‘Bruce Wayne’, better known as ‘Batman’ in Gotham City.

Several actors have played this famous DC Comics superhero throughout history, and a ranking has even been made where the audience considers the best ‘Batman’ in cinema: Christian Bale, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck lead this list, but we must also recognize the participation of actors such as Adam West, Val Kilmer, George Clooney and Robert Pattinson.who managed to bring a much darker ‘Batman’ to life in a masterful way.

Nevertheless, almost thirty years ago this dream could have been a reality, since Keanu Reeves was offered to star in the movie ‘Batman Forever’ (1995), but he decided to decline the offer, since he did not feel that it was the right time to bring him to life. this character. The well-known actor Ethan Hawke also rejected this character and it was Val Kilmer who ended up playing Bruce Wayne in this installment.

In a recent interview for ‘Extra Tv’, which was held on the occasion of the premiere of the DC Comics animated movie ‘League of Superpets’, where he lends his voice to bring ‘Bruce Wayne’ to life, Reeves confessed that he has always been very fan of this specific superhero, both in the versions that have been brought to the big screen and in the comics, and that it has always been a dream to play him, so he was really happy with his participation in this animated film.

Keanu Reeves wants to be the next ‘Batman’, but in a more adult version

“It’s always been a dream, but Pattinson is Batman right now and he’s doing amazing, so maybe in the future. Maybe when they need an older Batman,” Reeves said in the interview. Although he said it as a very unlikely idea in the short term, the truth is that DC Comics is trying to maximize this character, since Ben Affleck and Robert Pattinson are living with two versions of this character at the same time. of the DC Extended Universe.

Previously, the producer of the latest ‘Batman’ movie, Matt Reeves, stated: “What we’re really trying to do is launch this universe. If the world accepts this, we have many ideas that we want to do. Of course, we are talking about many things and it all comes down to how people receive it”, so it is not ruled out that they could add a third ‘Batman’ and Keanu Reeves would be the perfect option, since he is one of the actors. acclaimed and loved in the industry and honestly, who wouldn’t want to see Keanu Reeves wearing the Batman suit?