The photos of Tom Cruise at Wimbledon for which users say he did not stop looking at Kate Middleton

When Kate Middleton arrives at a place to fulfill her agenda as the Duchess of Cambridge, she always gives something to talk about. From the impressive looks that she chooses for her different occasions, which often hide a nod to her late mother-in-law Lady Di, to her great charisma that always positions her close to people. But in the last days, a very famous look fell on her and generated repercussions in social networks. It is nothing less than Tom Cruisethe actor attended Wimbledon and starred in a series of photos in which he appears to be looking at Prince William’s wifeor at least that’s what users say.

Middleton was one of the figures present at the tennis championship and fulfilled a very important task: present the trophy to Elena Rybakinathe winner of the female category Ya Ons Jabeur, the subcamp. The Duchess caught the attention of those present for her dazzling dress, which was praised by fashion critics around the world and which blended perfectly with the bright London sun. the royal wore a yellow Roksanda signature dresswhich he had already worn in March during his tour of Jamaica.

Kate Middleton wore a yellow Roksanda signature dress to Wimbledon (Photo Twitter @Wimbledon)

Three rows behind the princess, he was sitting Tom Cruise. The protagonist of the recent premiere Tom Gun: Maverick, which broke box office records. The actor was the target of the photographers and the captured images reflected some gestures and looks that gave rise to a curious theory: users claimed that Tom could not take his eyes off Kate.

Tom Cruise set his sights on Kate Middleton during the women’s tennis final (Photo: AFP)

In the postcards that circulated through the networks, the artist could be seen dressed in an elegant light blue suit, matching tie and white shirt. To complete the look, he chose dark sunglasses, which he took off once the sporting event began. As pictures show, Cruise’s gaze seems to be directed to where Kate is sittingjust a few meters ahead. Some even noticed that she even moved her body forward to get a closer look.

“Tom Cruise sees Kate Middleton in a sunny yellow dress at Wimbledon”wrote a user on Twitter in reference to the photos that went viral. “Ok Tom Cruise, we know that she is very pretty. But is William’s wife!” considered another. Some people even thought about the scandal that the princess leaving with the actor would mean: “I’m looking forward to something chaotic happening and that would be let the world know that Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise are having an affair”.

Tom Cruise and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon (Photo: EFE)

Tom was in the stands during one of the Wimbledon finals (Photo: EFE)

The images of Cruise at Wimbledon quickly went viral on social networks and users speculated on the possible attraction that the actor could feel for Kate. They also recalled another time when both crossed paths at an event, but on that occasion there was also William. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were invited to the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick and surprised when they arrived at the place with outfits Black and white combined. There, they were received by the protagonist of the film.

William, Kate Middleton and Tom Cruise at the avant premiere of Top Gun: Maverick (Photo: AFP)

Kate, William and Tom exchanged words and a few laughs during the event. In turn, one of the photographers captured the moment in which the actor from Mission Impossible had a cordial gesture with the royal: offered her his hand to ease her way down the red carpet.