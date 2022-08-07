The people of Peru, astonished to see… Will Smith?

ANDn possibly the worst moment of his great and long career as an actor, Will Smith has been seen very smiling and eager to joke in Peru. Or not?

Will Smithjust a few days ago published a video on his You Tube channel apologizing for the famous slap he gave Chris Rock during the Oscars 2022. It seems that the comedian He did not accept the apology and the actor was on everyone’s lips.

On his Instagram account, from March 28at the Oscars, Smith didn’t publish anything. His moment was so talked about that it shocked everyone and Will himself, who He decided to stay away from social networks and the media.

So it was surprising when in Peru he was seen on the street with a very humorous pose. However, to the disappointment of many, who has been seen on the streets of this country has not been the real actor, but an almost identical double.

Who is he really?

This man so similar to Will Smith is Yashual Eduardo Avila Abelloa young man 30-year-old Venezuelan who resides in Peru and He has taken advantage of his physique to pay tribute to the actor.

In his Tik Tok account it is perfectly clear that their physical appearance is almost identical, and many people were confused into thinking he was the real Smith. In addition, the Venezuelan played his role well, laughing and taking photos with fans.