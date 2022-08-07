The new dynamic of JLo and Ben Affleck with their respective children | People | Entertainment

Although it seems that the love between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez was always destined to happen, the artists’ followers wonder what they will both do to unite the families they both formed during the time they were separated.

Affleck had a thirteen-year marriage to actress Jennifer Garner, whom he met on the set of Pearl Harbor. With her, he had three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

For her part, JLo was married to Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2011, and the result of their relationship are the couple’s two twin children: Max and Emme, 14 years old.

Since their reunion in 2021, Bennifer, as the couple is popularly known, has tried to get their children to live with each other and to get to know the actors. “Since Jennifer and Ben are serious about their relationship, it’s only natural that they spend time together with the kids,” a source close to the celebrities told People magazine last year.

Jennifer Garner, Samuel and Seraphina Photo: The Grosby Group

Regarding the ‘exes’ of Affleck and López, it is ensured that both have allowed their children to meet their extended family. Entertainment Tonight revealed that Garner had no problem with his children relating to Jennifer Lopez: “You can’t hide who your ex is dating. Especially if you are in business. And Jen has nothing against JLo.”

“Whatever happens in the end, Jen (Garner) thinks the fact that her children meet JLo, Emme and Max is a good thing. People come into your life all the time, even if it’s your parents’ lives, and you can’t control everything. Such is life,” the source said.

Marc Anthony would also agree with his children meeting and dating Ben Affleck: . “Marc just wants Jen to be happy and fulfilled…As long as Ben makes her and her children happy, he has Marc’s stamp of approval,” an insider explained to Entertainment Tonight.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have 5 children between them. However, it seems that La Diva del Bronx wants more. According to a source from Heat World magazine, the singer has proposed to Affleck to start a new family.

“When they got back together last year, Ben kept talking about having a baby with Jen, so it’s been hard for her to accept that he’s not as interested at the moment (…) This has caused a lot of tension in the relationship Because it’s something she won’t let go of. Jen will not give up, she is very determined, ”the magazine mentioned. (AND)