The new and exclusive life of Cesc Fàbregas on Lake Como

“I wasn’t chasing money, I was looking for a project that excited me”. Ces Fabregas (35) smiles again. The Catalan soccer player was clear about his priorities after finishing his commitment to Monaco, in which he had gradually lost prominence and had just lived through the “worst” season of his life.

For this reason, Fàbregas ruled out other more attractive sports options from the start to entrust everything to a future project for both his family and himself. And it is that the Italian club, which aspires to play sooner rather than later in the Italian top flight, has offered him something that few, if not no one, offered him: a golden retirement and an exciting future.

To begin with, his arrival in Como also signifies his entry into the club’s shareholding which is owned by the brothers Robert Buddy Y Michael Bambang Hartonotwo Indonesian millionaires listed in the top 100 of the Forbes list of the world’s richest people.

An agreement that guarantees him not only two more years of football but the possibility of participating in the expansion of a club with very high goals, which will soon inaugurate a new Sports City and plans to build a stadium. Cesc, apply as a future coach of the team, for which he will be thoroughly trained, but will also be a vital part of the decision-making that affects, above all, the sports field.

celebrity shelter

But beyond the professional field, the option of moving to Como, the exclusive town that lends its name to an imposing lake and that it is also a few kilometers from the border with Switzerland and the Alps, part of the footballer’s conviction that at a family level it is the best option.

And it is that the capital of the Italian province of the same name framed in the Lombardy region is characterized by its beauty and safety, which has seduced several celebrities from both the world of sports and entertainment. The one most associated with the place is undoubtedly George Clooneywhich owns two adjoining properties, Villa Oleandra and Villa Margherita, on the west shore of Lake Como, in the town of Laglio, very close to Cesc’s new home.

That quality of life and proximity to Switzerlandwhere the Catalan expects his three young children -Lía, Leonardo and Capri- as a result of his marriage to Daniella Semaan -who has two more from a previous relationship-, to study, making the place an irrefutable option for the Catalan, which is also less than an hour from Milan.

The Cesc Fàbregas investor

While other footballers maintain a more public profile when it comes to their businesses and investments, Fàbregas is not known for too many forays into the business world. Although there are. And it is not that he can boast of a large portfolio of sponsors, since he only has a relationship, for many years now, with Puma.

In any case, in 2011, the midfielder made headlines when his investment in SERHS, a group specializing in products and services for hotels, restaurants, communities and companies, was made public. And in 2019 he also made several headlines after publishing the Diari d’Andorra, which had also become a shareholder of FC Andorra from his friend Gerard Piqué.

But they are not the only bets that the Catalan has made since last year it was confirmed that, together with footballers like Saúl Ñíguez, Borja Iglesias and Sergi Robertohad become an investor in Heura, a 100% plant-based meat start-up founded by activists Marc Coloma and Bernat Añaños in April 2017.

More recently, Fàbregas has also opted for the new technologies through companies like Rezzil, which is dedicated to the virtual training of athletes, or The Football Company, an organization focused on the metaverse and all the possibilities it offers.

In any case, as we said, Cesc is not one of the footballers most interested in diversifying his assets and it does not seem to be one of his priorities after being one of the Spanish footballers who has earned the most money in recent years. Without going any further, in 2015 Forbes magazine ranked him as the highest paid national player. It is clear that he has spent time since that, but Cesc can boast of a large bank account and other types of assets, especially in the real estate market, such as his house of more than 5 million euros in Castelldefels. But now the future is in the exclusive Como.