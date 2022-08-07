the moving speech to the graduates of his faculty and a career of millionaire contracts and awards as “worst actor”

Adam Sandler at the Tisch College Commencement Ceremony at Radio City Hall in New York

“We chose this path because something inside us pushes us to move people. We want to make them laugh, cry, swoon, feel, inspire them. We want to give them an escape from the increasingly psychotic world we live in. And if you are like me, the graduates of this faculty choose to dedicate themselves to the arts because, literally, we do not know how to do anything else, ”he said a couple of weeks ago Adam Sandler at New York University’s Tisch College of the Arts commencement ceremony. It was the speech of a famous graduate to an entire audience of young people recently graduated from the same institution.

Of course, if any of them, inspired by the words of the successful comedian, actor and producer, tried to emulate his professional career, it is likely that they would not achieve the same results. It just seems impossible that anyone, even if they had the same college education as Sandler, could replicate his phenomenal career. From stand-up at age 17, when he thought there was no need to write a routine, that the old job that fascinated him only required knowing how to chat with the public, to four years of college in New York and from there to the writers’ offices of Saturday night Live. Then the eventual on-camera debut that catapulted him into the stratosphere of popularity in the United States.

The 55-year-old actor achieved what only a few achieve. After his time on the TV show, he made the leap to the movies to play those man-child roles specially created for his style that allowed him to win millions of dollars, five Razzie awards for worst performer and a 250 million contract with Netflix for make six films that he has already renewed -for an undisclosed figure- to make many more. But, above all, those loud and immature characters, womanizers and romantics, losers who always win in the long run, made many people unable to separate Sandler from his creatures and think that that was all he had to give.

Continue reading the story

However, they were wrong as evidenced Clawthe film available from this Wednesday on Netflix in which he plays Stanley Sugarman, a recruiter for the 76ers, the legendary NBA team. A former college player who loves basketball as much—perhaps more—than his wife Theresa (Queen Latifah) and his teenage daughter and is sick of traveling the world looking for potential stars. The only thing that Stanley wants is to be part of the coaching team of the cadre of his loves.

Juancho Hernangómez and Adam Sandler in a scene from Garra – Credits: @Scott Yamano/Netflix

Juancho Hernangómez and Adam Sandler in a scene from Garra (Scott Yamano/Netflix/)

“Fifty guys don’t have dreams: we have nightmares and eczema,” says the defeated character when his chances of achieving his goals are left in the hands of the team’s new owner, an ambitious and unscrupulous heir played by Ben Foster. A film for lovers of sports movies – the more training scenes, the better -, Claw It has the production of LeBron James and the presence of a battalion of present and past NBA stars (there is even a laudatory mention of “Manu”), but above all it is a platform for Sandler to display the acting talent that he undoubtedly has and who often remains in the background behind the buffoon that appears in his most popular works.

The curious thing in his case is that both professional avenues run in parallel, without hindering one another. On the contrary. In the case of Claw, the protagonist’s ability for humor provides the comic relief that the story needs from time to time. On other occasions the difference between the mediocre and -sometimes- horrible comedies that he usually stars in and produces with his friends and the films in which he appears as an actor helps to give depth to the plot.

Rough diamonds

Rough diamonds

So it was in the frenzy Rough diamonds (available on Netflix) by brothers Benny and Josh Safdie where Sandler played Howard Ratner, a jeweler as obsessed with basketball as the character in Claw but, unlike the nobleman Stanley, for all the wrong reasons. Of course, that passion for the sport that Sandler himself adores is not the only point of contact between the two characters. When Stanley shuffles around the world with slumped shoulders and a look of permanent boredom that only changes when he meets rising star Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez, Spanish player and member of the Utah Jazz team), you can tell, like to Howard, the suppressed frustration, the need for an opportunity that changes everything and the anger -with trademark shout included-, when it doesn’t happen.

Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller in Noah Baumbauch’s film

Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller in Noah Baumbauch’s film

Something of that was also seen in The Meyerowitz: the family is not chosen (available on Netflix), by Noah Baumbach in which he shared the screen with Dustin Hoffman as his narcissistic father and Ben Stiller in the role of the brother who was able to escape his influence. As Danny, the nice guy forced to put up with his father and humiliating him with a smile and a nod, Sandler masterfully portrayed the guy battered – though not beaten – by the rigors of life and pomposity. of those around him. The emotion, especially in the scenes he shares with Grace Van Patten (nine perfect strangers), who plays his teenage daughter, reinforce the suspicion that comedian Adam Sandler is just the visible and least interesting part of the iceberg.

Adam Sandler, Paul Thomas Anderson, Emily Watson and Philip Seymour Hoffman at the premiere of Drunk with Love at the Cannes Film Festival

Adam Sandler, Paul Thomas Anderson, Emily Watson and Philip Seymour Hoffman at the premiere of Drunk with Love at the Cannes Film Festival

Fans of romantic comedies had already been able to notice what was hidden under the surface of the usual botarates that the actor plays in movies like Like it was the first time (available on Netflix and HBO Max), The best of my weddings (HBO Max) and especially intoxicated with love (available on HBO Max), the romance between two eccentric characters that Paul Thomas Anderson wrote with Sandler in mind. The 2002 film with which the director won the award for best director at the Cannes festival earned the comedian the best reviews of his career to date and a Golden Globe nomination. A surprise to many, starting with himself Sandler who was not very convinced about wanting to work with Anderson after seeing Magnolia, his previous film. “I went to see her alone. All tickets were sold, I sat in the front row and got scared. I thought, “This guy is so much better than me. I don’t want to screw up his movie!” Sandler recounted in Adam Nayman’s book dedicated to Anderson’s filmography. Beyond his doubts, the film was made just as the director had imagined it and a large part of the public, but above all, Sandler himself, began to see his career in a different way.

Adam Sandler and Seth Rogen in Judd Apatow’s Make Me Laugh

Adam Sandler and Seth Rogen in Judd Apatow’s Make Me Laugh

Thus, between one broad comedy and another, the actor and producer continued to test his limits. Sometimes the experiments were not quite successful as in Spanglish by Albert L. Brooks Y the drama hope lives in me (available on Movistar Play), but Sandler continued searching and one of his most interesting findings was Make me laugh, from his old housemate Judd Apatow who made him a character that marked him forward. In fiction (available to rent or buy on I Tunes and Google Play) the comedian George Simmons is as successful and famous as the actor who plays him, but with a load of bitterness and loneliness that Sandler seems to have avoided despite his enormous success. . That he has sustained for more than two decades with one film after another in which he takes his family and friends for a walk through the most beautiful locations.

Aniston and Sandler in Mystery on board

Aniston and Sandler in Mystery on board

Of course, between his Hawaiian films and the European tour he did with Jennifer Aniston in the very weak mystery on board, the comedian also takes the time to flex the acting muscle. A decision that in recent years took him almost to the door of the Oscar when in 2019 he was one of the favorites to be nominated for best actor for his role in Rough diamonds. The fact that it did not happen disappointed many who still do not lose hope that the miracle will happen at some point. Perhaps his role in Spacemanthe film by Johan Renck (Chernobyl) to be released this year about a Czech scientist who becomes his country’s first astronaut, be the one to give him the last little push. If it doesn’t happen, nothing happens. Sandler will already be busy with his next activity: the promotion of the sequel to mystery on board and the occasional basketball game that he will play with his usual friends.