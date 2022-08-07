The love story of Victoria and David Beckham

The next day, the soccer star contacted Victory and asked him out that same night. The designer accepted and the crush was immediate. She according to her commented David in an interview, he immediately learned that Victoria would become his wife.

David and Victoria Beckham

(instagram)



When the two were at a Manchester United party, the former Spice Girl noticed that her now-husband wasn’t drinking with the rest of the team. Instead, she was with her family, having a quiet time. In this way, victoria beckham she knew that he was a man with whom she could create a deeper bond and in January 1998 they announced their engagement.

By March 1999, David and Victoria They were married in the Irish Gothic castle of Luttrellstown, accompanied by their little Brooklyn of only three months.

How many children do David and Victoria Beckham have?

Just a few months before their wedding, their family was beginning to grow, as they welcomed their first child: Brooklyn Joseph Beckham. He is 23 years old (he was born on March 4, 1999 in Wstminster, London) His mother’s profession has predominated in him, being more focused on the world of entertainment, but above all, that of fashion. In 2014 he started as a model and appeared on the covers of various covers of Vogue and The New York Times.

beckham family

(instagram)



He studied for a year at the Parsons School of Design, in 2016, at just 16 years old, he came into the spotlight as a photographer for the Burberry BRIT campaign.