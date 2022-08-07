The last “4-0” that Cruz Azul received and its consequences

Cruz Azul was beaten 4-0 by Santos Laguna in the 2022 Opening and recalled recent painful episodes against Pachuca and Pumas

Blue Cross stumbled in front of Santos Laguna for a 4-0 win in the Matchday 7 of Opening 2022with which he signed one of his worst results in the last ten tournaments and incidentally remembered one of his darkest passages in Liguilla.

the nightmare for Blue Cross on the grass of the Territory Saints Modelo started at 18′, thanks to a goal with Javier Correa’s header, after taking advantage of the poor record of the defense in a corner and worsened during the complement, as he conceded three more goals in just nine minutes.

At 48′, Hugo Rodríguez finished off with his head very close to the center of the goal and once again took advantage of the poor defensive performance. Four minutes later, a drop by Omar Campos down the left wing culminated in a shot by Eduardo Aguirre over the edge of the small area and, at 57′, Carlos Orrantia closed the scoring with a cross shot from the right side, close to the line. final, after a service by Fernando Gorriarán.

For this reason, ESPN remember the two most recent defeats of Blue Cross with score 4 to 0.

Cruz Azul suffered a resounding thrashing in the Guardianes 2020 against Pumas in the semifinals of the Liguilla. picture 7

On September 28, 2017, Blue Cross he visited the Hidalgo Stadium with Paco Jémez in his last duels at the head of the team and left beaten by a Pachuca whose strategy was in charge of Enrique Meza.

At 17′, a counterattack by Franco Jara down the right wing culminated in a cross pass in front of the defense that ultimately found Edson Puch to push the ball into the back of the net including a sweep and, at 37′, the same Jara took advantage of his speed to sneak between two defenders and define close to the penalty spot.

The second part of the duel continued with alternating dominance and calm for both goals, until, at 85′, a pass filtered from the right found Victor Guzmán, who took off two defenders on his way to the center of the area and culminated the played with a left footed shot. To close the account, a new counterattack placed Keisuke Honda alone against Jordan Silva, who was dribbled and saw a powerful shot from the Japanese to beat Jesús Corona.

On that occasion, the large scoreboard did not mean a blow to Paco Jémez’s management, since he returned to Blue Cross to a Liguilla after tournaments on the verge of the finals, but left the team once their participation in the competition concluded, at the hands of América in the quarterfinals.

On December 6, 2020, coach Robert Dante Siboldi said goodbye to the sky-blue bench with one of the biggest ‘cruzazuleadas’ in the club’s history, as the team was eliminated from the Liguilla after Cougars matched a 4-0 advantage that the “Machine” achieved on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

The game started in a great way for the university students, as they opened the scoring at 4′, after a corner kick that Julio César Domínguez did not blow and that Juan Dinenno took advantage of to push the ball into the net.

At 38′, Juan Iturbe overflowed down the right wing and took a shot that Sebastián Jurado saved, but the rebound fell on Dinenno’s boots, who sent the round into the net.

Carlos González fueled the auriazules’ hopes at 41′, with a powerful cross shot that ended up beating the cement goalkeeper.

In the last 10 minutes, Blue Cross He chose to wait for the final whistle, but a ball into the area found Juan Pablo Vigón at 89′ and with that they consummated the shameful elimination.

Five days later, Robert Dante Siboldi announced his resignation as coach of Blue Cross and emphasized that he did not like the criticism of the lack of professionalism towards him and his players, since he always set himself the goal of being champion in Liga MX.