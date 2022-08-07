The history of the most original earrings of Britney Spears

In addition to being the ‘Princess of Pop’, Britney Spears has also become one of the undisputed queens of Instagram. The content of her Instagram is one of the most varied on this social network, since you can find choreographies, travel photos, pets, slightly risqué photo sessions, reflections on life and even fashion trends. Reviewing his latest publications we have found a true gem. These are earrings that you either love or hate, but there is no middle ground, since they are earrings in the shape of toilet paper rolls! Yes, we too have been blown away by this new trend that the ‘Toxic’ interpreter is trying to impose.

In addition to leaving her huge community of fans on social media open-mouthed, Britney also surprised Licia Young, the designer of these completely handmade earrings.. And it is that since the singer showed them on her Instagram account, the sales of this specific model have skyrocketed, for which the designer has decided to publicly thank Britney for her “unpaid promotion”. “Thank you!! you are inspiration”, the designer wrote next to a heart emoji.





Although the name of Licia Young has become popular in recent days thanks to Britney’s publication, the truth is that she has been creating jewelry and accessories for more than three decades. In fact, on his Instagram account, she has published some of the models of necklaces and earrings that she has available on his website. However, it was the earrings in the shape of toilet paper rolls, which have been made with tiny pearls, that have stolen everyone’s attention, especially the attention of Britney Spears.. In addition, they are very affordable, since they cost only 44 dollars, approximately 42 euros, being a very cheap price for a celebrity with a fortune valued at more than 57.5 million euros..

In a talk for the ‘Page Six’ portal, designer Licia Young revealed that she has been making this specific design for about 10 years. “They were cute and got some sales and that was enough for me to keep going. Since then, I’ve gotten enough publicity to make it worth doing from time to time.” He also said that this model of earrings had gone viral at the beginning of the pandemic, given that the shortage of toilet paper in supermarkets caused a real stir in the population. However, due to the promotion of Britney Spears, the requests for her have increased considerably, making many more people attracted to her new designs.

At the moment, Britney Spears’ publication has more than 278,000 “likes” and more than 3,000 commentsamong which the following stand out: “I think I’m going to compare the same ones.” “Imagine being ‘LiciaBeads’ and waking up to see that Britney Spears published your earrings” Y “Shit”, comment that the designer responded with a hilarious phrase that said: “I think I got you something for that.”