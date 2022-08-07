The Gray Man has a big mystery to reveal in its sequel – Spoiler Time

Netflix already announced a sequel to the film starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans Y Anne of Armsand the end of the story leaves the perfect stage for what could happen in The Gray Man 2. The Gray Man introduces two of the agents saw of the INC, leaving the identities of the other four anonymous killers a mystery. The adaptation of the 2009 book of the same name takes a lot of liberties with its story, so we can expect anything from its sequel.

Credit: Netflix

Denny Carmichael states that all other agents saw are dead or in prison, which makes sense considering that carmichael He wants to get rid of the old group of assassins once and for all, but can we completely trust him? Are you sure this is the case? That is, at least one of the show’s four unseen killers is still alive. Given that there were multiple agents on the books who took each number as their identifying name, it is difficult to decipher whether their fates would translate to the Sierra program depicted in Netflix. It’s easier to assume most of them are dead, but at least one other agent of saw could appear in future movies. Zack Hightower is still alive, so it’s possible that the sequel could see Sierra Six meeting him. toweralso know as Saw Oneis a recurring character in The Gray Man who still has contact with Sixso it would make sense for the figure to appear in The Gray Man 2.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BmllggGO4pM