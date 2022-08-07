The ‘God of thunder’ celebrates 60 years of its creation

August has arrived, the month in which “Thor” or “Spider-Man” celebrate 60 years of having broken into comics, but now the so-called “God of thunder” will be discussed.

In this 2022, the Asgardian has returned to monopolize the spotlight thanks to its 60th anniversary and the film Thor: Love and Thunder that has raised more than 600 million dollars, since its premiere (June 22) to date.

It was in August 1962, when “Thor” debuted in comics thanks to Journey into Mystery number 85 (August 1962) Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Larry Lieber painstakingly created the “Son of Odin”.

In various interviews, the late Stan Lee mentioned that in the 1960s they wanted to make a different comic, with a character that surpassed the meaning of a God. In those years, Greek and Roman mythologies were widely used by graphic artists and screenwriters, which led Stan Lee and his companions to focus their attention on Ragnarok and the Nordic characters; This is how “Thor” and other characters that surround him were born.

“How can you make someone stronger than the strongest character? Finally, the idea came to me: ‘Don’t make him human, make him a god.’

“I decided that readers were already used to the Greek and Roman gods. It might be fun to delve into the Norse legends…plus I imagined the Norse gods looking like the Vikings of the past, with their flowing beards, horned helmets, and sledge hammers.” of battle.

“After making an outline describing the story and the characters that I had in mind, I asked my brother Larry to write the texts because I did not have time and it was natural that I only assigned the drawings to Jack Kirby”, said Stan Lee in a 2002 interview.

To celebrate, Marvel released a splashy comic book numbered Legacy #750.

According to a statement from Marvel, said special takes place after “God of Hammers,” the latest epic story from writer Donny Cates and artist Nic Klein as far as the title is concerned.

The issue deals with the consequences of this saga. “Thor” has lost the hammer “Mjolnir”, without imagining that he will emerge in a lively and thunderous form in order to unleash chaos in the Ten Kingdoms.

According to the letter, screenwriter J. Michael Straczynski and artist Oliver Coipel combined their talents to make the story along with Dan Jurgens.

After his debut in the comics, “Thor” reached the small screen thanks to the animated series The Marvel Superheroes, dated in 1966.

The superhero squad; The Avengers, the mightiest heroes on the planet and Avengers Assemble are other cartoons in which he has appeared.

It was in 2011 when the “God of Thunder” entered a live action project. In that year, his first film directed by Kenneth Branagh arrived in theaters and in which Chris Hemsworth plays the hero, something that to date he has not stopped doing so much in “Thor” or “Avengers” tapes.

Likewise, “Thor” has been seen in video games and hundreds of promotional items ranging from key chains to notebooks.