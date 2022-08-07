The cyberbullying towards Amber Heard during the trial against Johnny Depp was one of the worst

CITY OF MEXICO (apro). – A new study that analyzes the trial between the famous ex-partner Johnny Depp and Amber Heard concluded that the cyberbullying to which Heard was subjected is one of the worst cases ever recorded, The Overtimer reported.

He pointed out that Heard lied about being a victim of domestic violence just to hurt Depp. He stated that the Washington Post article he published in 2018 allegedly cost the famous actor millions of dollars. The figure of him and his character dear to him, in general, were destroyed.

But Depp had a plan to get it back. That is why Johnny Depp won the trial and will receive 10 million dollars in damages, the news reported.

She added that while Amber is not a victim of domestic violence, she is a victim of cyberbullying.

In her article, Heard didn’t mention Johnny Depp’s name, but when you read it, it’s pretty clear who she’s talking about. The couple was married between 2015 and 2017. So just when she got out of the marriage she published an article like this. Isn’t it obvious that she’s hitting on the Pirates of the Caribbean star, she inquired.

The real ‘hell’ for the actress began when the trial gained worldwide popularity and was broadcast on television and the internet.

“It became a real reality television show. It gained more popularity than current TV shows. And with it, many memes and jokes about her appear on social networks, as a less loved side of the trial. The public seems to praise Depp more and more with each ‘episode’ of the trial,” he added.

He recalled Heard saying in June at trial that even if they think she’s lying, they can’t look her in the eye and tell her you think social media has been fairly represented.

On July 18, a nonpartisan website that fights misinformation and targeted bullying published a report on Amber’s situation.

“We believe that Twitter users should be able to engage in healthy discourse online. No fake accounts, toxic trolls, foreign countries, and organized groups manipulating the conversation.”

Analysis of the website included the use of hashtags about the case and about the harassment of Amber. Hashtags like “#AmberHeardIsAnAbuser” and “#AmberHeardIsALiar.”

The website also found that using intentional misspellings often also serves to fool Twitter’s algorithms and make more hashtags trend at once.

He added that fans and supporters who supported Heard were also harassed. They were subjected to relentless attacks without restraint. In addition, the study found the registration of more than 600 Twitter accounts during this period with a single purpose: to destroy Heard.

“What we observed was one of the worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberbullying by a group of Twitter accounts that we have ever seen,” said the report, which suggested that the platform did little to stop the abuse and harassment.

“There was no ban, censorship, or removal of such specific new accounts,” he said.