The classic of the 90s that is trending on Netflix

Nobody has the recipe for success, and the behavior of the platforms is the perfect paradigm to demonstrate it. The strategies to trap the subscribers of the different companies vary from week to week, and the results are not always as expected.

In the case of Netflixrecently released the gray man, the most expensive film in history, which with an investment of 200 million dollars aimed to be the best film on the platform. Although it is early to draw any final conclusions, the film starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas left much to be desired, without even being the most viewed on the platform for many weeks (as was the case with Red alert).

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker