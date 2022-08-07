The classic of the 90s that is trending on Netflix

Nobody has the recipe for success, and the behavior of the platforms is the perfect paradigm to demonstrate it. The strategies to trap the subscribers of the different companies vary from week to week, and the results are not always as expected.

In the case of Netflixrecently released the gray man, the most expensive film in history, which with an investment of 200 million dollars aimed to be the best film on the platform. Although it is early to draw any final conclusions, the film starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas left much to be desired, without even being the most viewed on the platform for many weeks (as was the case with Red alert).

In return, the platform added a classic from the 90s to its catalog just a few days ago, and, surprisingly, the film ranked in the Top 10 most chosen titles among subscribers. We refer to the root of fear (Primal Fear), a film released in 1996 and starring Richard GereEdward Norton Y Laura Linny.

Vail on the stand with his client, the young Aaron Stampler

This story is about a lawyer, Martin Vail, played by Gere, who is famous for his appearances in media cases. When he learns of an archbishop’s murder case at the hands of an acolyte that has rocked public opinion, he sees an opportunity to further his fame as a prestigious defense attorney.

That is why he decides to defend the young defendant, Aaron Stampler (Norton), whom as he gets to know and gets involved in the case, he discovers that years of abuse and corruption hide behind the murder. In addition, Aaron’s personality disorder reveals a kind of bipolarity, which could be the key to avoiding conviction, although it disarms Vail’s initial hypothesis. The lawyer will have to fight like never before against a complex situation, and against a prosecutor (linney) who seeks the death penalty to save his own name.

There is always a place for courtship by Richard Gere

The movie It has innumerable plot twists, which will make you surprise every moment. In addition, the director Gregory Hoblit handles with great skill the different moments of intrigue, suspense and drama that condenses the film. Special mention deserves the impressive debut of Edward Norton, who surprised the world with a role in which he showed all his talent and potential. From there, the career of the actor, who was 27 years old at the time, did not stop growing, supporting having won that year the Oscar and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor.

the root of fear is available in the catalog Netflix and it is a highly recommended film, even for those who were able to enjoy it once.

