The best Thermomix banana smoothie for quick preparation

Thermomix It is considered one of the most valuable robots in the kitchen because it facilitates the grinding of food, soft or hard. And with this device you can prepare a Thermomix banana smoothie at home in a few minutes and without much effort. You will enjoy a delicious and nutritious smoothie that guarantees a much more optimal digestion thanks to its high content of Soluble fiber. The banana is also a fruit rich in vitamin C Y Vitamin A, which helps fight different types of cancer such as breast and prostate.

Nowadays you can prepare almost any drink like Thermomix strawberry milkshake through this high-end machine, which has come to become a great ally, especially for those people who have very little time to carry out the preparation of any recipe. Use the banana to make this nutritious and succulent smoothie with the best possible help.

Steps to make a Thermomix banana smoothie

Before preparing the smoothie, you should know that Thermomix has up to 12 important functions that you can activate to achieve readiness. The smoothie is one of the most used and you must choose precisely this option to have your next Thermomix banana smoothie ready.

Ingredients

3 bananas.

1 banana yogurt or natural yogurt.

3 glasses of milk.

4 mint leaves.

1 small spoonful of sugar.

Ice cubes.

preparation mode

Start preparing the Themomix banana smoothie healthy, peeling the fruit If desired, cut all three bananas into small wheels. Add all the ingredients to the Thermomix: bananas, yogurt, ice and sugar. Activate the device for 30 minutes, preferably in the speed number 5. After the first 30 minutes, pour the milk through the mouth of the robot. Let it continue beating for another 30 minutes and at the same speed as the previous step. Add your smoothie to a glass and consume immediately.

These are the benefits of integrating bananas in the diet

Smoothies are great to consume a certain fruit, especially when they exceed the ripening time. And the banana is no exception. If you have very ripe bananas at home, you can take advantage of them through a smoothie. You can also take advantage of the following benefits:

Improves mood: The banana is a fruit capable of providing large doses of potassium Y l-tryptophan, which, in turn, are capable of producing a hormone called serotonin. It is closely linked to mood.

The banana is a fruit capable of providing large doses of Y which, in turn, are capable of producing a hormone called It is closely linked to mood. Guarantees greater sports performance: This fruit is essential for the recovery of the athlete after a hard physical activity. You can drink a rich shake after exercising and you will notice the results in a short time.

This fruit is essential for the recovery of the athlete after a hard physical activity. You can drink a rich shake after exercising and you will notice the results in a short time. It has great antioxidant properties: It is a fruit rich in antioxidants, so it will greatly help to avoid the effects of free radicals.

It is a fruit rich in so it will greatly help to avoid the effects of free radicals. Protect the heart: Thanks to its high content of potassium, banana in smoothies is able to regulate blood pressure. While the fiber keeps cholesterol levels under tight control. Each of these nutrients positively affects heart health.

Take advantage of each of the benefits of a Thermomix banana smoothie thanks to this robot that will allow you to have tasty smoothies in the shortest possible time. You can obtain it in any specialized store or through the network, in the different virtual stores.