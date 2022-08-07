The best Netflix movie to watch today; is totally heartbreaking and moving |Trailer

Netflix seeks to increasingly expand its catalog in terms of series and movies, ranging from drama and comedy to terror and suspense combined with science fiction; For this reason, we have made the selection of a moving film based on real events, which will leave you reflecting on freedom and diversity.

The film “Boy Erased” is based on the true story of the young Garrard Conley, whose family subjected him to conversion therapy to “cure” his homosexuality when he was just 19 years old. It was released in 2018; is an American drama film directed and written by Joel Edgerton and starring Lucas Hedges, Russell Crowe and Nicole Kidman.

This successful film is inspired by the memories of Garrard Conley, when he was only 19 years old, and lived through a strong family situation due to his identity and sexual preferences.

What is “Boy Erased” about?

It should be noted that Conley recounted his experience in his memoir, which director Joel Edgerton admirably and empathetically brought to film with all the characters.

This is how the young man is given the choice between attending “Love in Action”, a pseudotherapy to “cure” his homosexuality, since they consider it a serious illness that could affect him forever, or completely abandon his family .

This film stars the talented actor Lucas Hedges, while his parents are Marshall Eamons (Russell Crowe), a local pastor and car salesman in Arkansas, and Nancy Eamons (Nicole Kidman), who is a diligent wife and mother with a hobby. For the clothes.

A production full of drama

“Boy Erased”, premiered in 2018 and is rated R, for its sexual content, as it has a scene of abuse; foul language and brief drug use and is available on Netflix.

Below we show you the trailer of said film production hosted by the streaming giant, which will make you reflect on who your real family is:

