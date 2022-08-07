The Bershka garment of less than 8 euros that influencers wear

We imagine that it is also happening to you and it is that, with the boom of social networks, you are consuming much more than before. And it is that, with all this Instagram, a profile like that of influencers was born, people who, in exchange for money, recommend products of various brands. This happens a lot in the fashion sector, which means that we are up to date with the latest trends in clothing with just one scroll on the mobile screen. Come on, you no longer need to go to the stores in the mall to go to the latest.

The process is usually as follows: we see a photo on Instagram of a fashion influencer, we fell in love with her outfit and, in order not to run out of it, we quickly go to the mobile app of the clothing brand in question, we usually do it with Bershka, and for the shopping cart that goes away. And we don’t even talk anymore if we are in sales season, if in those days with discounts we buy more compulsively, having fashion influencers so close makes us consume much more. For example, one of our latest discount acquisitions has been this wide pants for less than 8 euros from Bershka.

Wide pants for less than 8 euros from Bershka

East wide pants for less than 8 euros from Bershka It is a purchase that you should make before it runs out because all the fashionable instagrammers are showing it on their profiles, which means that it is going to become fashionable and then when you see it to everyone on the street you are going to regret not buying it on time. Furthermore, we consider it to be a very versatile and comfortable garment At the same time modern and youthful, a basic for the bottom of your wardrobe.

To tell you a little more information about these wide pants for less than 8 euros from Bershka, we will tell you that it is a wide leg trouserswhich is commonly known in the fashion world as “wide leg maxi pants”. It is cut straight and wide from above and it is made of cotton, a more than perfect material for this time of year so that you do not get hot. In addition, it is low-cut, that is, its waist is well below the navel, it also has darts at the waist so you can put a belt on it if one day you feel like it, and it also has a front brooch with a button in a dark tone. and invisible zipper.

Another of the main features of the design of these wide-leg pants for less than 8 euros from Bershka is that they have two pockets on the sides and another two on the back, pockets that makes it have a style very similar to the famous cargo pants that are also very fashionable in recent months. In general, the style of these maxi wide leg pants, by the way, sand brown, reminds us, with its back pockets and darts, of the typical chino-cut trousers but with a somewhat more modern design. In short, it has a style between classic and modern since it looks a lot like suit pants but with a modern touch with those wide legs, that’s why they are so versatile, because you can use them both for a more casual look for a more formal one and elegant, everything will depend on the accessories and the tops with which you combine them. It is available from size 34 to 40 and, as we have already mentioned before, It has a price of 7.99 euros.