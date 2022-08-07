The before and after of Khloe Kardashian, did she remove the implants?

The drastic change of Khloe Kardashian It has left everyone in shock. The model and businesswoman has modified her physique on several occasions, and this time she looks slimmer than she did a couple of months ago. Kim’s sister is in the spotlight, as her followers on social media claim that she recently removed the implants she had in her buttocks.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has been singled out many times for abusing surgeries, which supposedly range from liposuction, breast lift, fat implants to look curvier, to lip fillers; All these versions have been denied by Kris and her daughters on several occasions.

Khloé recently lost weight thanks to the fitness lifestyle that she boasts on her social networks, in which she exercises a lot and follows a strict diet. The socialite now looks amazing with a ripped tummy and shapely arms, she’s even slimmer than some of her sisters.

These remarkable changes have led his followers to ensure that the star of kardashian The implants were removed from her butt, and incidentally they pointed out that her sister Kim would have done something similar, since her hips no longer look so pronounced.

Along the Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Tristan Thompson’s ex has acknowledged that she has had surgery, but only the nose to modify her profile. And she claimed that she hasn’t done well with botox and fillers, which is why she avoids them.

Khloé responds to alleged evidence of implants

In March of this year, an Instagram account that shares the daily life of the Kardashians uploaded a video of Khloé doing an exercise routine.

A movement of the businesswoman was enough for the followers to ensure that they had finally found proof that the butt was operated on, since under her clothes a slight bulge could be seen in that area of ​​​​the body.

Given this, she defended herself and stated that those who criticize her always choose to believe the worst.

“What fools,” he wrote in the comments of the post. «It is the seam that includes the design of the meshes. What a fun idea! They always want to believe the worst.

Do not miss:

We tell you the best kept beauty secret of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Aniston and other celebs

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will be parents again although they are no longer together

Kim Kardashian was dethroned by her own daughter and thus faced the paparazzi (VIDEOS)