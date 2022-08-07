The awkward moment between Taika Waititi and Natalie Portman after proposing to appear in a ‘Star Wars’ movie: “I forgot”

The return of one of the most famous superheroes of the franchise of Marvelhas returned to the big screen with ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, the fourth installment of the God of Thunder. On July 8, this new film directed by Taika Waititi which, without a doubt, has brought many surprises and is still leaving most memorable moments.

Taika Waititi, director of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | Getty



The cast of ‘Love and Thunder’ has combined familiar faces in these films, such as that of the Chris Hemsworth like Thor and the Tessa Thompson What Valkyriethat of new incorporations or small cameos like Elsa PatakyHemsworth’s wife, and that of old acquaintances that have grabbed all the spotlights. This is the case of the actress Natalie Portman that not only returns being Jane Foster but it does it like the new Goddess of Thunder.

That was the intention of Waititithat the character of Jane returned despite having disappeared in ‘Ragnarok’. Waititi’s satisfaction for Portman prompted the director to pitch the ‘Black Swan’ actress to appear in his next ‘Star Wars’ project, forgetting that Natalie had already appeared in the Star Wars prequels signed by George Lucas.

During an interview for the rolling stone magazineWaititi counted how was this conversation: “Natalie told me, what are you doing now?”. Her response was “I’m trying to work on something Star Wars. Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars movie?“. Without remembering the roles that Natalie had already played, the actress replied to the producer: “I’ve already been in Star Wars movies”. “I forgot”acknowledged the director with a laugh.





Natalie Portman and Taika Waititi | Getty



Natalie Portman played Padme Amidala in ‘Star Wars’the teenage queen of the planet Naboo, appearing in ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’ (1999), ‘Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones’ (2002), ‘Star Wars: Episode III – The Revenge of the Sith’ (2005).

As for this new galactic world project that the filmmaker has in mind, announced in 2020, it is known that he wants a new saga that have no relation or connections of characters and stories with the previous films of the franchise.

