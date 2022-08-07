The 15 best action series on Netflix
We are very aware of the most important cinematographic action saga of recent years, the one that shares a name with its main protagonist: John Wick (we have plenty of reasons why we love Keanu Reeves). But what about series? Who does that honor belong to? Among the best Netflix series in 2022, are there any action? Of course, and there is one that we have to highlight first: ‘Cobra Kai’. The (late) Netflix sequel starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka that proves that respect and love for the source material combined with nostalgia is the best way to pay homage to your own legacy. The art of waxing and polishing is back stronger than ever.
The word “action” almost immediately brings to mind a heroic concept of cape and superpowers. For example, here we can find proposals such as ‘The Umbrella Academy’one of the best superhero series in history, but perhaps with some plots that are beginning to weigh, which leads us to wonder if ‘The Umbrella Academy’ should end with season 4, and ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’which some of us continue to defend as one of the best Netflix series in 2021. Ok, maybe this is an exaggeration, but it certainly deserves to be claimed as one of the best superhero series to watch on Netflix.
And special mention deserve proposals such as ‘The Money Heist’ Y ‘Vikings: Valhalla’, two of the most addictive series on Netflix in recent years. For the first one, you don’t need much of an introduction. ‘The paper house’ is, without a doubt, the most important fiction that television has given in our country, while the sequel to ‘Vikingos’ has before it the responsibility of inheriting the legacy of a cult series that, for the moment, it continues to be superior. Let’s give him some time.
By the way, ‘The paper house’ and ‘Sky Red’ they share a common name, that of Álex Pina, also the creator of such popular series as ‘El pier’, ‘Paco’s men’ and ‘Vis a vis’, among others. Pina has managed to find the difficult key to success in each of the productions that come out of his head, the one that suspends the credibility of what we are seeing, while keeping us glued to the sofa with a nervous breakdown. On this occasion, in the series starring Verónica Sánchez, Lali Espósito and Yany Prado, he has added an extra dose of bad milk and neon lights to show that he is not incompatible with punches.
Advertising – Continue reading below
1
‘The Umbrella Academy’
Series based on the comics by Gerard Way, who was the leader of the band ‘My Chemical Romance’. In it, action goes hand in hand with science fiction, drama and comedy to introduce us to a peculiar family of superheroesamong which Elliot Page and Robert Sheehan stand out, with various abilities and powers that will be seen forced to work together to resolve the death of their father. After three intense seasons, we are looking forward to it. Will season 4 of ‘The Umbrella Academy’ be the end of the series?.
two
‘The longest night’
As he did in ‘Cell 211’, Albert Ammann gets back into a prison, this time psychiatric, to star in one of the series with the most adrenaline of the year. Waiting to find out what will happen in the next season of ‘The longest night’, this first approach introduces us to Hugo (Ammann), the director of a prison who will put all his efforts to prevent a group of assailants from taking away a dangerous serial killer, to which Luis Callejo gives life. All this, in six frenetic episodes that develop during the night of december 24. And you who wanted a quiet Christmas.
3
‘archers’
The quintessential animated spy satire. ‘Archer’ is a veteran – about to start her 13th season – and her protagonist, Sterling Archer, an icon that has evolved over the years, as in its fifth season, renamed ‘Archer Vice’, in which its creator decided to set aside the espionage plot and explore the possibilities of drug trafficking. Any excuse is good to save the world. and attention to excellent animationa prodigy.
4
‘gotham’
Batman it’s all a symbol. A character with so many years of history behind him that, however, he always has something new and innovative to offer. On this occasion, we will know the adolescence of Bruce Wayne before becoming his alter ego -or is it the other way around?- Through the eyes of an inexperienced cop: James Gordon.
If you’re dizzy watching ‘Gotham’ because you think you might be disappointed in its ending, fear not, the show’s executive producer, John Stephens, assured that the ending of ‘Gotham’ had been planned for three years.
5
‘Sky Red’
New series by Álex Pina after the worldwide phenomenon of ‘La casa de papel’. On this occasion, we immerse ourselves in a world of neons, nightmares and pimping influenced by Tarantino’s cinema in which three young people who work as prostitutes try to escape from their suffocating reality. A proposal that has divided the networks around a juicy debate: ‘Sky Rojo’: Tarantinian adventure or misogynistic frivolity? Well, maybe a little of each, but what is clear is that it is orno series neededwhich shows the sordid business of exploiting and trafficking women for sexual purposes.
6
‘My name’
If an action thriller from South Korea comes with the word “revenge” attached to it, like Park Chan-wook’s wonderful trilogy, it has our full attention. ‘My name’ is, in effect, the revenge story of a woman who, after witnessing the horrible death of his fatherit is proposed find his killer to carry out the worst retaliation imaginable. A plot full of surprises that will not leave you indifferent and with Han So-hee, its main character, in charge of a masterful performance. And if resentment is your thing, you can always review the best revenge movies in cinema.
7
‘Shooter’
In ‘The Shooter’ Ryan Philippe (yes, he continues to pursue acting) plays Bob Lee Swagger, a decorated ex marine who decides to come out of retirement to defend the life of the president of the united stateswithout being aware that is the perfect scapegoat of a conspiracy politics. The argument sounds familiar to you, right? ‘The Shooter’ is a series based on the 2007 film of the same name starring Mark Wahlberg (here in production) and on the novel ‘Point of Impact’ by author Stephen Hunter.
8
‘Jupiter’s Legacy’
Adaptation of the comic by Mark Millar (author of ‘Kick-Ass’) and Frank Quitely. Forget ‘The Boys’, the feminist and anti-capitalist Trojan horse and ‘Invincible’. With its mistakes and successes, ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ is a different proposal that is well worth a viewing thanks to your successful philosophical tone and to the use of plots that all rotate in the same direction: that of the family and the legacy between classic superheroes and their successors. A pity that we will not be able to see a second season, since ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ has been canceled by Netflix, but everything seems to indicate that it will have a spin-off.
9
‘Robbers: The Series’
Series of six episodes derived from the film ‘Atradores’, in which the director Julien Leclercq repeats alongside the actor Sami Bouajila as the leader of the assailants. This French production is one of those that are consumed alone, in the blink of an eye, thanks to its hectic pace and a a plot that hooks from the first episode. Hint: Maybe pissing off drug dealers isn’t number one on the best ideas. If it were a feature film, it would certainly be on the list of the best heist and heist movies on Netflix.
10
‘Ash vs Evil Dead’
‘Ash vs Evil Dead’ is, in its own way, ash’s twilight story, the hero of the cult trilogy ‘Infernal Possession’, by a Sam Raimi long before conceiving ‘Doctor Strange 2’, Marvel’s most surreal sequel. This direct continuation of the original trilogy repeats its big hits: action, macabre humor, bloodchainsaw in hand, and the most important, the not take yourself seriously. “Groooovy!”
eleven
‘Narcos: Mexico’
‘Narcos: Mexico’which was originally going to be the fourth season of the series starring Pedro Pascal, is a remarkable continuation. The main difference with the mother series? It is less explosive (something that has a lot to do with the difference in characters between the characters of Pablo Escobar and Félix Gallardo, played here by Diego Luna). Has a slow cooker that may at first throw you back, but it is a series that goes from less to more. A year later, we still don’t understand why ‘Narcos: Mexico’ has been canceled after its third season.
12
‘The Last Kingdom’
Series based on the saga of historical novels by Bernard Cornwell about the birth of england in which they stand out exceptional staging and setting. The fierce resistance of a divided England at the key time of the Viking invasions makes ‘The Last Kingdom’ one of those Netflix adventure series that you cannot miss, despite the fact that it is one of the series canceled in 2022.
13
‘The Money Heist’
an overwhelming success which translates into one of the most watched Netflix series in history. It is true that ‘The paper house’ has been squeezed a lot, perhaps too much, but that does not take away from the fact that the most important robbery perpetrated by the gang of robbers led by The Professor is related to our hours of sleep, those sleepless nights biting our nails at each shocking new turn. After its end, there were many of us who said a meaning: beautiful, bye, bye, bye! you can always watch the remake Asian and note the differences between ‘The Paper House: Korea’ and the original series.
14
‘Cobra Kai’
Direct sequel to the third installment of 1989 -so much so, that here you have why ‘Cobra Kai’ will continue paying homage to ‘Karate Kid’- and a love letter to nostalgia of those distant 80’s. One of the most gratifying surprises in recent years, made with such love and heart that, thanks to its constant tributes to the saga, make this one even better (with special attention to Avildsen’s original). We are looking forward to season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai’.
fifteen
‘Vikings: Valhalla’
‘Vikings: Valhalla’ is the sequel set one hundred years after ‘Vikings‘, the popular series starring Travis Fimmel. Therefore, we already know what we can expect from this fiction: aaction, great battles and unexpected twists that will make you want to watch the next episode.
If you still haven’t made up your mind to give this sequel a try, the cast of ‘Vikings: Valhalla’ tells us about their characters so you can get to know them better before you witness the end of the Viking Age.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertising – Continue reading below