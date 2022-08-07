The 15 best action series on Netflix

We are very aware of the most important cinematographic action saga of recent years, the one that shares a name with its main protagonist: John Wick (we have plenty of reasons why we love Keanu Reeves). But what about series? Who does that honor belong to? Among the best Netflix series in 2022, are there any action? Of course, and there is one that we have to highlight first: ‘Cobra Kai’. The (late) Netflix sequel starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka that proves that respect and love for the source material combined with nostalgia is the best way to pay homage to your own legacy. The art of waxing and polishing is back stronger than ever.

The word “action” almost immediately brings to mind a heroic concept of cape and superpowers. For example, here we can find proposals such as ‘The Umbrella Academy’one of the best superhero series in history, but perhaps with some plots that are beginning to weigh, which leads us to wonder if ‘The Umbrella Academy’ should end with season 4, and ‘Jupiter’s Legacy’which some of us continue to defend as one of the best Netflix series in 2021. Ok, maybe this is an exaggeration, but it certainly deserves to be claimed as one of the best superhero series to watch on Netflix.

And special mention deserve proposals such as ‘The Money Heist’ Y ‘Vikings: Valhalla’, two of the most addictive series on Netflix in recent years. For the first one, you don’t need much of an introduction. ‘The paper house’ is, without a doubt, the most important fiction that television has given in our country, while the sequel to ‘Vikingos’ has before it the responsibility of inheriting the legacy of a cult series that, for the moment, it continues to be superior. Let’s give him some time.

By the way, ‘The paper house’ and ‘Sky Red’ they share a common name, that of Álex Pina, also the creator of such popular series as ‘El pier’, ‘Paco’s men’ and ‘Vis a vis’, among others. Pina has managed to find the difficult key to success in each of the productions that come out of his head, the one that suspends the credibility of what we are seeing, while keeping us glued to the sofa with a nervous breakdown. On this occasion, in the series starring Verónica Sánchez, Lali Espósito and Yany Prado, he has added an extra dose of bad milk and neon lights to show that he is not incompatible with punches.