The 10 celebrities who pollute the most and contribute to global warming | The USA Newspaper

Environmental organizations criticize the use of private jets for their high polluting capacity

NotiPress.- In days gone by, a photography on the model’s Instagram Kylie Jenner sparked discussion in social networks for the contribution of famous people’s private jets to global warming. This for having a disproportionate impact in the environment well, according to the group Transport & Environmentt, a private jet can emit two tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) in one hour. By comparison, an average person in the European Union it emits the equivalent of 8.2 tons of CO2 over the course of a full year.

On this subject, the digital marketing agency Yard Group rmade a revision of Twitter account data Celebrity Jets to determine who are the celebrities who pollute the most. Among his findings are an average emission of more than 3 thousand three hundred tons of CO2 only in the use of private jets in 2022 Until now. This figure is 482.37 times higher, compared to the annual emissions of an average person, says the agency. In addition, they mention, the average flight was only 71.77 minutes, with an average of 66.91 miles traveled per flight.

Additionally, Yard Grupo compiled the list of ten most polluting private jets and, consequently, with a greater impact on global warming. In the first place is the jet of the American singer taylor Swiftwho accumulates 170 flights from January 2022, with a total duration of 22 thousand 923 minutes. On average, his jet trips last 80 minutes. During the year, this activity has emitted more than 8,200 tons of CO2, an emission approximately 1,184 times greater than the annual emissions of an average person.

Floyd MayweatherAmerican former professional boxer, ranked second on the list, with a footprint of 7,076.8 tons of CO2, in 2022, coming from his private jet. According to the analysis, this footprint is eleven times more than the annual average of a person. Mayweather’s jet accumulates more flights during the year, compared to the rest of the list, with an average of 25 flights per month. Its shortest flight, to Las Vegas, lasted 10 minutes and emitted a ton of CO2, according to the agency.

The rapper’s private jet ranks third Jay-Z, with 136 flights and just under 7 thousand tons of CO2, the equivalent of 997.3 times the annual emissions of an average person. The rest of the list, in order from oldest to youngest emissionsis completed by the former baseball player a rodthe singer Blake Sheltonthe filmmaker Steven Spielberg and the model kim kardashian. also the actor Mark Wahlbergthe TV presenter Oprah Winfrey Y Travis Scottrapper and partner of Kylie Jenner.

According to the data platform StatisticalWith the coronavirus pandemic, celebrities and wealthy people tended to favor the use of private planes over scheduled commercial flights. In this sense, private jet flight hours doubled worldwide in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the same quarter of the previous year. This meant reaching the highest levels of the last seven years, comments the platform. According to Transport & Environment, private jets are 5 to 14 times more pollutants than commercial aircraft, per passenger, and 50 times more polluting, compared to trains.

Given the current state of climate change and the present and future threats of global warming, many environmental organizations question the use of private jets. Despite its great popularity among celebrities and other wealthy people, its CO2 footprint, much higher than other means of transport, is widely criticized.