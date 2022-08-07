The 10 best movies directed by Ridley Scott and one that stands out above all the rest

In the world of Hollywood, there are not a few filmmakers who are among the most prestigious film directors in the current scene.

Among all of them, without a doubt one of the most recognized is Ridley Scott, director behind several of the most iconic films in the history of cinema.

Since the duelists a the gucci housethere are more than twenty films in which the filmmaker has been behind the cameras, having a few of the most essential titles.

Today, at Hobby Consoles, we review The 10 best Ridley Scott movies and one that tops them all.

ALIEN, THE EIGHTH PASSENGER

Year : 1979

: 1979 Duration : 116 min.

: 116 min. Director : Ridley Scott

: Ridley Scott Gender: Science Fiction / Horror

Second feature film by the filmmaker, Alien, the eighth passenger is a true cult film starring Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt, Yaphet Kotto, Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton and Ian Holm.

The film tells the story of the Nostromo cargo ship and its seven crew members as they head to a strange planet after the central computer detects a strange transmission from an unknown life form. kicking off one of the best science fiction sagas in the history of cinema. This is our review of Alien, the eighth passenger.

BLADE RUNNER

Year : 1982

: 1982 Duration : 117 min.

: 117 min. Director : Ridley Scott

: Ridley Scott Gender: sci-fi thriller

There is no doubt that one of Ridley Scott’s most iconic movies it is bladerunnera true film classic starring Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young and Daryl Hannah, among others.

In a “future” 2019, the powerful company Tyrell Corporation created, thanks to advances in genetic engineering, a robot called Nexus 6, a being virtually identical to man but superior to him in strength and agility, given the name Replicant. These robots worked as slaves in the outer colonies of Earth.

After the bloody rebellion of a Nexus-6 team, the Replicators were banished from Earth. Special police squads, the Blade Runners, had orders to kill anyone who had not complied with the sentence.

After a serious incident, Former Blade Runner Rick Deckard is called back into duty to find and eliminate rogue replicants.. Here’s our review of Blade Runner.

THELMA & LOUISE

Year : 1991

: 1991 Duration : 128 min.

: 128 min. Director : Ridley Scott

: Ridley Scott Gender: Drama

Starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis, Thelma & Louise is one of Ridley Scott’s most outstanding films with which he obtained his first nomination at the Academy Awards, but the Oscar went to Jonatham Demme for The silence of the lambs.

Its plot follows Thelma Dickinson and Louise Sawyer, two women who, tired of the frustrating lives they lead, decide to take a trip together in Louise’s car. However, this road trip ends up being an experience full of dramatic episodes.

LIEUTENANT O’NEIL

Year : 1997

: 1997 Duration : 125 min.

: 125 min. Director : Ridley Scott

: Ridley Scott Gender: Warlike

Starring Demi Moore and Viggo Mortensen, Lieutenant O’Neil is one of the best films found in Ridley Scott’s filmography.

Its plot follows the story of Jordan O’Neil, a lieutenant who, following pressure from a senator in the United States Congress, becomes the first woman to be part of an elite army unit.

As part of the Marine Navy SEALs, Lieutenant O’Neil is determined to prove her worth and overcome a training regimen so severe that it forces 60% of the men to throw in the towel.

Although it is considered one of Ridley Scott’s most outstanding films, it curiously won a Razzie Award for Worst Actress for Demi Moore, its main protagonist.

BLACK HAWK DOWN

Year : 2001

: 2001 Duration : 140 min.

: 140 min. Director : Ridley Scott

: Ridley Scott Gender: Warlike

Between the best ridley scott movies we have black hawk shot downa war film starring Josh Hartnett, Eric Bana, Ewan McGregor, Tom Sizemore and William Fichtner, among others.

Based on true events, the film is set in October 1993, where elite American soldiers are sent to Mogadishu, Somalia, on a United Nations peacekeeping mission. Nevertheless, the main objective of the mission is to capture the warlord Aidid and end the war in the bud.

Although everything seems to be going well at first, the mission becomes complicated when two seemingly invincible Black Hawk helicopters are shot down. becoming a desperate race to rescue the crew and ground soldiers who have been trapped or injured in the accident.

The magnificent work of direction led Ridley Scott to be nominated for an Oscar, but it was Ron Howard who took the award for An amazing mind.

THE IMPOSTORS

Year : 2003

: 2003 Duration : 120 min.

: 120 min. Director : Ridley Scott

: Ridley Scott Gender: black comedy

Another of Ridley Scott’s most outstanding films is the impostersa hilarious comedy starring Nicolas Cage, Sam Rockwell and Alison Lohman.

The film tells the story of Roy and Frank, two small-time swindlers who sell water filter gadgets and trick their buyers into paying ten times what they are worth to get bogus prizes that they never receive.

Nevertheless, Roy’s troubled life changes completely when he discovers that he has a teenage daughter who wants to meet him..

Although at first the young woman disrupts the life of her neurotic father, Roy soon begins to enjoy a loving relationship with his daughter.

AMERICAN GANGSTER

Year : 2007

: 2007 Duration : 157 min.

: 157 min. Director : Ridley Scott

: Ridley Scott Gender: thriller

Starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe, american gangster is a dramatic thriller based on true events whose plot is set in New York in the late 1960s.

It tells the story of Frank Lucas, a taciturn chauffeur for a prominent black mobster in Harlem who, when his boss unexpectedly dies, seizes the opportunity to build his own crime empire.

Thanks to your talent, Frank becomes not only the city’s top drug dealer, but also a highly respected public figure..

For his part, Richie Roberts, an incorruptible policeman marginalized for his honesty who knows the streets well, realizes that a person from outside the clans climbs the ladder of power. When Richie and Frank meet, the confrontation between them is inevitable.

NETWORK OF LIES

Year : 2008

: 2008 Duration : 129 min.

: 129 min. Director : Ridley Scott

: Ridley Scott Gender: Action Thriller

Following with Ridley Scott’s best movies we find web of liesan interesting action thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe.

Its plot follows Roger Ferris, considered the best CIA agent whose work takes him from the Middle East to Washington and who performs effectively thanks to the help of veteran Ed Hoffman, responsible for the Agency’s operations throughout the Middle East.

From your comfortable home, Hoffman tracks down a terrorist leader who is sowing terror through bomb attacks. and appears capable of eluding the world’s most sophisticated intelligence network.

Nevertheless, In order to get the terrorists out of their lair, Agent Ferris will have to infiltrate and enter their dark world..

MARS (THE MARTIAN)

Year : 2015

: 2015 Duration : 142 min.

: 142 min. Director : Ridley Scott

: Ridley Scott Gender: sci-fi drama

Starring Matt Damon, Mars (The Martian) follows the story of Mark Watney, a NASA botanist and mechanical engineer who finds himself trapped on the planet Mars when the Ares 3 crew must evacuate their landing site in the face of a sandstorm.

without his crew, Mark is forced to find a way to return to Earth and survive by relying on his scientific and technical skills, before his supplies run out.. We leave you here our review of Mars.

THE LAST DUEL

Year : 2021

: 2021 Duration : 152 min.

: 152 min. Director : Ridley Scott

: Ridley Scott Gender: Historical drama

Among Ridley Scott’s most recent films, it is worth highlighting the last duelwhich has a luxury cast made up of Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Ben Affleck, Harriet Walter and Nathaniel Parker, among others.

Based on a true story, its plot focuses on Marguerite, wife of the knight Jean de Carrouges who decides not to remain silent and accuse her husband’s friend, Jacques Le Gris, of having raped herputting herself in danger because no one believes her and they accuse her of libel.

Even though no one believes Marguerite, Jean de Carrouges decides to defend his wife’s honor and challenges his former friend to a trial by combat., alleging that it will be God who dictates this conflict. You can read our review of The Last Duel here.

GLADIATOR

Year : 2000

: 2000 Duration : 150 min.

: 150 min. Director : Ridley Scott

: Ridley Scott Gender: Action

Things have been very close, but finally we have decided that Ridley Scott’s film that stands out above all others is Gladiatorwhere he was nominated for Best Director but was snatched away by Steven Soderbergh for Traffic.

Starring Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix, the plot of Gladiator is set in the year 180 AD, with the Roman Empire on the rise dominating the entire known world.

After a great victory over the northern barbarians, the aged emperor Marcus Aurelius decides to transfer power to Maximus, a brave general of his armies and a man of unwavering loyalty to the empire.

But his son Commodus, who aspired to the throne, does not accept it and in a fit of rage suffocates his father to death. Immediately Máximo realizes what has happened, but Commodus goes ahead and tries to eliminate him and his family.

Being left for dead, Máximo ends up becoming a slave and, after a while, a gladiator. With his new condition, he hopes to organize his particular revenge against Commodus for having taken his family away from him..

So far our review of what we consider to be The 10 best Ridley Scott movies and one that tops them all. If you want more movie recommendations, here we leave you the 10 best films of Clint Eastwood as a director and one that surpasses them all.