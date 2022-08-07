Taylor Swift, the artist who pollutes the most with her jet

Faced with the climate emergency and the energy saving challenges that lie ahead, the excesses and whims of celebrities and famous people on their trips seem out of place. Neither their lives of luxury traveling the world in a private jet nor those stunning yachts sailing the sea that we see these summer days do the planet any good.

A few days ago, Kim Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner, lit the flame with one more example of her posture. The young Californian model and businesswoman received a barrage of criticism after posting a video on her Instagram bragging about having made a 17-minute flight in her private plane just for her because she wanted to buy some snacks at a grocery store. groceries.

Some of her followers, outraged, branded her a “climate criminal” for going overboard not just the three R’s of environmentalism -reduce, reuse and recycle-, but the minimum common sense. With her attitude, she did not show any concern about emitting polluting gases from her private jet into the atmosphere without measure.

“Climate criminals”

Of course, it is not the first nor will it be the last famous person who squanders. Yard, a UK-based sustainability marketing company, has created a ranking of the world’s biggest celebrity “climate criminals”. And according to the Yard list, the celebrity who has generated the most emissions with her private flights this year is Taylor Swift.

The singer-songwriter heads the list with a total emission of 8,293 tons of CO2, which would have been produced by more than 170 flights (she has been in the air for almost 16 days). Among those journeys, some as short as the 36 minutes she spent traveling from Missouri to Nashville. After the news broke, Swift’s rep stepped up to Rolling Stone magazine, where she clarified, “Taylor’s jet is regularly loaned out to other people. Attributing most or all of these trips to her is blatantly wrong.”

The author of hits such as “Don’t Blame Me”, “Cruel Summer and Blank Space” leads the list and behind are Floyd Mayweather Jr., former professional boxer, and rapper Jay-Z, while Alex Rodríguez, the former player of baseball and ex-boyfriend of JLo, one of the stars of American country music Blake Shelton, film director Steven Spielberg, Kim Kardashian, actor Mark Wahlberg and presenter Oprah Winfrey make up the rest of the biggest polluters. Ironically, Kylie Jenner does not appear on the list of the most polluting, but the father of her children, Travis Scott, the tenth.

But where do these calculations come from? Well, they are run by Jack Swenney, a 19-year-old programming student who was offered $5,000 by Elon Musk, the world’s richest, if he stopped tweeting the carbon footprint of famous private flights. He not only refused, but his automated Celebrity Jets profile has thousands of followers. Disseminate takeoff and landing location, aircraft model, time, amount of CO2 emitted and owner of the jet. Of course that does not mean that these are always inside.