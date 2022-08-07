Sylvester Stallone and an old flame showing his favorite car

Sylvester Stallone married several times, until he finally found his current partner with whom he has been married for more than two decades, but no one forgets an old love, one of the most controversial in his personal life that paralyzed the networks by showing his favorite car. We show you…

Sylvester Stallone is one of the most famous and beloved stars in Hollywood with an impressive career that has earned him countless awards around the world, plus an extensive repertoire of successful films such as “Rocky Balboa”, “Rambo”, “The Mercenaries”, “Cobra”, “The Specialist” among others.

From his personal life It is known that the actor was married three times and that currently, he lives one of the most consolidated relationships of the show with the businesswoman Jennifer Flavin with whom he has three daughters, forming the family that social networks fall in love with so much.

Nevertheless, it is difficult to ignore the second and controversial nuptial union that he lived with the actress Brigitte Nielsen, an old love full of rumors of infidelity, to the point that it only lasted two years, but finally after so much time they met again as good friends beyond their complex experience.

Nevertheless, Stallone’s ex-wife reflects on networks her passion for luxury, spacious and highly comfortable cars, modeling in several photographs from her favorite and favorite Maserati Quattroporte, great outfit in red that hides the V8 engine, runs the maximum power of 440CV plus the eight-speed automatic transmission, ergonomic seats and an elegance of design that is impossible to lose sight of.

In various images, It can be deduced that the vehicle is for the whole family, traveling together with your current partner from the comfort of a luxurious saloon, Italian inspiration like no other whose performance is equipped with a sports engine, high-end technology, Amazon Alexa voice service, assistance remote and adaptive headlights Full Led that make it ideal for drivers on the open road, adding confidence and safety.

