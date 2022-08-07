Surrogate mother. He was born the second child of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

Khloé Kardashian

The couple expanded their family with the help of a surrogate mother after the birth of their eldest daughter True in 2018.

A spokesperson gave the good news to People, but did not specify the name and date of birth. The couple relied on a surrogate mother to give a little brother to little True, who is now four years old.

“True will have a brother who was conceived in November,” a Kardashian rep said last month. “Khloé is incredibly grateful for this beautiful blessing. We ask for kindness and privacy so that she can focus on her family. ‘

Kim Kardashian’s sister and the basketball player have been in a troubled relationship since 2016 and haven’t been together since last January.

While Khloe was waiting for True, gossip began to circulate of alleged infidelity on the part of the sportsman. The two broke up after the birth of the child to then return together in 2020, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. They broke up again in June 2021 and then tried to mend the tear with another baby on the way.

In the same period, however, it came to light that Thompson was expecting a baby from personal trainer Maralee Nichols: the little one was born last December and effectively said goodbye to Khloe.

The basketball player is also Prince’s father, who was born five years ago from his relationship with Jordan Craig.

Covermedia