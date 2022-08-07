Summary of the match Santos Laguna vs Cruz Azul (4-0) GOALSHalftime

Torreon Coahuila. / 06.08.2022 23:14:59





defense of Blue Cross lives a series of debacles. And it’s not from a planning of just this Opening 2022the situation comes from behind, from the indifference for not prop up an aging rear. Tonight, the call for help was thrashed by Saints with a humiliating 4-0 against a Machine that even affords the luxury of failing penalties.

The solution is not only Julio Cesar Dominguez do not play, because with him or without him the team is weak in the lower zone. The lagoons knew how to take advantage and exhibited the two central: Luis Abram and Juan Escobar.

Xavier Correa He opened the scoring by defining a header service from Fernando Gorriaran against a bad mark abram in a first time in which the Celestes looked without ideas and with a Rafael Baca and Erik Lira without participation on the court, absent despite their ownership.

LAGUNERA GOALS PARTY

The goals came in the second half with everything and the changes of Diego Aguirre who entered Angel Romero and Gonzalo Carneiro.

Hugo Rodriguez put the 2-0also head, thanks to John Brunette, who served after getting Escobar out of the way. The 3-0 was with Eduardo “Mudo” Aguirre and the 4-0 Carlos Orrantía sentenced with the second assistance of They will gorry.

Blue Cross looked useless, 13 goals on the back and six of them headfirst. Set pieces are the worst enemy of a defense that seems to be crying out for the addition of Ramiro Funes Moriwho now only waits for paperwork to register.

THE LUXURY OF PENALTY

In the final stretch of the match, the Machine received the opportunity to score an honor goal, but it was wasted. diego medina committed a foul on Uriel Antuna and when in doubt, Oscar Macias Romo went to the VAR and after seeing the play determined the maximum penalty for the Cementeros.

Rosemary took the ball without any objection, because when he was Santiago Gimenez, the juvenile was designated for penalties. The Paraguayan, with experience in his selection, placed the ball in the penalty mark and failed.

His collection was truly poor since he did it slowly and still jumped before sending the ball to the left side of the goal of Charles Acevedowho only saw how the ball went outside his goal.

