Star Wars: Taika Waititi forgot that Natalie Portman was in the prequels and offered her a role

Taika Waititi He is one of the directors of the moment. Not in vain, today he himself premieres his latest film in theaters, Thor: Love and Thunder of Marvel Studios after directing the previous installment of the saga, Thor: Ragnarök. And after succeeding in 2020 with JojoRabbitnow faces a new challenge of great proportions for his career: to direct one of the next films of starwars. And for this she wanted to count on Natalie Portman, with whom he has worked on the new installment of Thor; Although Waititi seems to have forgotten an important detail about the actress’s career…

Taika Waititi forgot about the prequels

And it is that after recovering Natalie Portman for the role of Jane Foster in the new installment of Thor -since she did not appear in Ragnarok-, the director proposed to the actress that will participate in his next Star Wars movie. This is how Waititi himself recounts it: “Natalie said to me: ‘what are you going to do next?’ I told him, ‘I’m working on a Star Wars thing. Have you ever wanted to be in a Star Wars?’. She told me: ‘I’ve already been in Star Wars movies‘. I had forgotten about those”, acknowledges the filmmaker.

And it seems that Taika Waititi did not remember the role of Natalie Portman as Padme Amidala in the prequel trilogy, that is, episodes I, II and III of the George Lucas saga, a character who finally died giving birth to Luke and Leia, with Anakin Skywalker as father, at that time, already on the side Dark.

There is hardly any information about this new Star Wars movie by Taika Waititi at the moment, beyond the director’s intention to tell a new history that has no direct connection to the previous three trilogies. There is also no release date, although from Lucasfilm they point to end of 2023.

Source | rolling stone