Spectacular fan poster of The Amazing Spider-man 3

Can you imagine what a third installment of The Amazing Spider-man with Andrew Garfield would be like? A fan poster does it for you

The amazing Spider-man with Andrew Garfield was the first reboot of the Sony era of the wall-crawling franchise after the cancellation of Spider-Man 4 of Sam Raimi, a saga that until then had given its good benefits to the company. The first film was released in 2012, with Marc Webb as director, it also featured Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy and Rhys Ifans as Doctor Curt Connors / The Lizard as the villain of the film.

The beginning of this new saga could not have started better, with a collection of more than 750 million dollars worldwide, which encouraged Sony to release its sequel two years later, and begin planning several spin-offs, among they one with the sinister six, however the film grossed about 50 million less than the previous installment, and the bad reviews, made the company rethink its plans, a third installment was canceled, and three years later signed with Marvel Studios an agreement to share the wall-crawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which meant restarting the franchise once again with a new actor, Tom Holland, as Peter Parker.

Fans want a third movie with Garfield as the protagonist

Since then, fans of Andrew Garfield’s films have always hoped to see the actor in the Spider-man suit again, dreams that were fulfilled in Spider-Man: No way homewhen in this multiversal story the three wall-crawlers that have existed in Sony movies met.

This return has caused many fans to request Sony through social networks to reconsider making a third film with Andrew Garfield, and now with the multiverse as the protagonist, anything could happen. There is speculation that the Madame Web movie could be taking place in Tobey Maguire’s Spider-man universe, and many are talking, especially after that poster in the Morbius trailers, and the mention of Venom in that movie. That these stories take place in the universe of Garfiel’s Spidey. Now a digital artist has imagined what a poster for this third installment would look like.

In the artoftimetravel poster, he speculates on the possibility that Peter meets the symbiote, and comes to face Tom Hardy’s Venom, which we remember returned to his universe in the post-credits scene of No Way Homes, we can also see to Felicity Jones, who would return as Felicia Hardy and see her become Black Cat, and we could see Shailene Woodley as Mary Jane Watson on screen, remember that the actress was going to appear in The Amazing Spider-man 2, but her scenes were finally eliminated of the final footage.

What do you think? Would you sign for this trecuela?