Sony sets a date for the premiere of ‘Garfield’ with Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson – Movie News

The cat who loves lasagna and naps will be back very soon, of course we are talking about a new Garfield movie, this time with the participation of Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson. Best of all: We already have a release date!

In the midst of a wave of cancellations by Warner Bros., there is also some nice information coming out like the one that Sony Pictures has just confirmed the release date of Garfield, an animated film that will bring back the friendly orange cat who loves lasagna and long naps. This time it will feature the participation of two heavyweights in Hollywood: Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporterthis movie will be released in theaters on February 16, 2024. And for its production, a creative team with experience in family films was brought together, such as David Reynold, screenwriter responsible for Finding Nemo; on the other hand, the director of Garfield will be Mark Dindal, known for his work on Chicken Little.

The animated film will feature the voices of Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson.



It is expected that the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Jurassic World: Dominion, lend his voice to the feline protagonist, while the actor of the new MCU series, Secret Invasion, will present a new character: Vic, the very father of Garfield, so we can expect a fun family drama.

So far the rest of the cast has not been revealed, so we will have to wait for new details about it. The last time we saw Garfield on the big screen was in live-action. Garfield: The Movie Y Garfield 2where Bill Murray played the lead.