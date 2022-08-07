Sofía Vergara got carried away and showed her dance steps to the rhythm of Karol G

Sofía Vergara became one of the most famous Colombian celebrities in international entertainment, due to the mark she left on the media and the entertainment industry. The actress managed to climb to be part of big projects like ‘Modern Family’, where she gained recognition among a varied audience.

The artist, who took the place of the highest paid actress on gringo television, has dazzled her fans with a series of contents of her travels and adventures in the United States. The star of the small screen usually shows the luxuries that she gives herself, in addition to the moments that she enjoys with her family and friends.

Recently, the Colombian used her official Instagram account to publish an unexpected video in the company of several women, where she allows her followers to observe the Latin atmosphere that flows in her social environment. Vergara uploaded this clip in which he is seen dancing to the rhythm of Karol G.

According to the publication that came to light, Sofia was at an event in Miami in the company of some acquaintances, when they decided to record a fragment dancing to the famous song ‘Provenza’, which was presented months ago by the urban artist.

The celebrity wears a fairly long yellow dress, which has a sweetheart neckline, and a large leg opening. When the song plays, Vergara and her relatives begin to move, showing part of the dance steps that they usually perform at parties.

It is important to remember that some time ago it was reported that Sofía Vergara and Karol G would be working together in a series that would be shot on Griselda Blanco, famous Colombian drug trafficker. The paisa would give life to Carla, a woman who works for the protagonist of the production announced by Netflix.

Sofía Vergara put her luxurious mansion in the US up for sale.

Colombian actress Sofía Vergara put up for sale her spectacular property in Beverly Hills, which was built in 2006 and acquired by the Colombian actress in 2014 when she was still engaged to Nick Loeb.

He paid $10.6 million at the time, but the property has appreciated even more and is now for sale for about $19.6 million. a Sotheby’s International Realty broker, the real estate agency in charge of the sale, told the New York Post.

The mansion is over 11,300 square feet in size and is situated on a half-acre lot. It features seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an office, a library, a three-car garage, and amenities that include a gym, theater, and wine room.

private house too It has a new chef’s kitchen and a landscaped backyard with a pool, spa and BBQ area. It is located at the foot of a hill, which makes the property almost invisible to the public.

Additionally, its floors are made of wood and marble, and the finishes are in a mixture of white, black and earth colors based on the design created by Jennifer Bevana.

The sale of this property comes years after Sofia Vergara and her husband, Joe Manganiello, improved and spent $26 million on the former home of former baseball player Barry Bonds, located in the Beverly Park neighborhood.

This new mansion spans over 17,100 square feet on 1.85 acres of land. The Italian-style home comes with a two-story guest house, sports court, pool, spa, and tree-lined driveway.

Your new neighborhood is in an exclusive enclave that counts Eddie Murphy, Denzel Washington and Mark Wahlberg among its residents.