Sofía Vergara and the swimsuit that enhances the chest

She has one of the most lush bodies in Hollywood and part of her success lies in knowing exactly what clothes enhance her curves. Sofia Vergara she boasts of sensuality whenever she can and now that summer has arrived, the actress does not hesitate to travel to the past virtually to show us that she has always known what kind of clothes suit you.

On this occasion, the interpreter has traveled to the 80s and has shared with her followers on Instagram an image in which she appears posing in a swimsuit with only 14 years in her native Barranquilla. And how beautiful she was and her!

As we can see in the image, Sofía Vergara was already betting on designs that had a adjustable neckline. In the one that looks in this photograph, we see that it has a loop that it can be tightened or not depending on whether we want more or less support in the cleavage area. A type of swimsuit that has made a strong comeback this year (especially with zippers in the center of the designs) and that Sofía already had in her closet since the 80s. Hardly anything!

Sofía Vergara or how to elegantly enhance the large breast

On July 1, the Colombian actress blew out her 50th birthday candles and the truth is that no one would say that this is her age. Why? Because Sofía stays in top shape thanks to a healthy diet, constant sports practice and having found a style that flatters her curves and his heart attack body.

The ‘Sofía Vergara’ neckline is one of the most praised in Hollywood and the secret of its success lies in knowing how to enhance it, as Sofía Loren did in her day, with strapless sweetheart necklines that are able to firmly hold larger breasts. Although there was a time when ‘Bardot’ necklines were not recommended for women with bust sizes over 90, the arrival of bras push up strapless They changed this paradigm.

Sofía Vergara knows that as an icon of international style it is very important that she proudly boasts of curves and that is why for years she has joined the speech body positive so that women can learn to love their bodies, whatever they are. “We have to love each other inside and out. Everyone says it, but it’s the truth,” she says. Well said!

