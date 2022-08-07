Sofia Carson: 5 things you might not know about the protagonist of Purple Hearts

Sofia Carson is the protagonist of Purple Hearts the latest dramatic-romantic film signed Netflixin trend on the platform and beyond.

Hanging out on TikTok you have probably come across edits on the characters and in the IG stories of your friends, when they take a break from showing the beaches and evenings in Mykonos or Ibiza, you may have appeared the cover of the film with attached reactions, a real hot topic in a super hot summer.

That Sofia Carson has bewitched with her interpretation of the brave Cassie and her charming Latin beauty does not rain us, but it is not her first work worthy of mention, both in film and on television. Among these we find: Descendants 1, 2 and 3, Adventures in Babysitting with colleague Sabrina Carpenter, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Tini – The new life of Violetta, A Cinderella Story: If the shoe fits, Feel the Beat, Songbird, Austin & Ally and many others.