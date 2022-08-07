So you can reduce the sensation of heat and regulate your “inner fire” as indicated by Chinese medicine | Health | Magazine

The physiological constitution, sun exposure and some medications can cause the body to overheat. But food also produces it.

In fact, in Cantonese there is the expression ‘yit hay’, whose meaning is “too much internal heat” and is linked to the excessive consumption of hot fried foods, which makes the body feel intense heat.

France prepares for a heat wave with temperatures of more than 40 degrees

If we want to benefit from the sun, it is best to do it first thing in the morning or late in the afternoon. Photo: Rooms

How to reduce the feeling of body heat

Avoid the midday sun

It is well known that, in the middle of summer, the temperature and the position of the sun are at the point where they have the greatest impact on our body. If we want to benefit from the sun, it is best to do it first thing in the morning or late in the afternoon.

Modern western medicine coincides with Chinese medicine in the need to avoid solar radiation in the central hours of the day, to prevent sunstroke. For this reason, it is advisable to be in the shade between 11 am and 5 pm.

But if you’ve been out in the midday sun and feel overheated, you can wet your head and neck with cool water. If possible, soak your hands and feet as well. Similarly, you can drink water to cool off.

Keeping the liver happy

The liver is associated with anger and hostility, so it is important to keep it happy.

Deep-seated resentments can put pressure on this organ. So you have to learn to stay calm and not get overly excited, to keep it healthy.

According to Chinese medicine, the energy of the liver is fundamental in the regulation of body temperature.

Working on ways to control anger and practice forgiveness is very important for a healthy liver; like yoga, tai chi, acupuncture and reflexology, published the Body Mind portal.

In addition, we must reduce alcohol consumption, change our attitude towards life and have good support from the couple. These are vital aspects that increase oxytocin levels.

The liver is associated with anger and hostility, so it is important to keep it happy. Photo: Pexels.

Include refreshing foods and plants

Chinese medicine classifies foods according to their hot or cold nature, based on their effect on the body.

Most of the fruits, raw vegetables, algae and cereals are among the cold foods. However, it is best that people who have a very yin constitution do not overindulge in these foods.

The stifling heat returns to settle in Western Europe

Similarly, chamomile, mint, chrysanthemum and spearmint are among the most refreshing plants.

eat spicy condiments

Although it seems contradictory, eating spicy foods when it’s hot reduces the temperature of the body. This is one of the reasons why they are consumed so much in hot countries.

Sweating is the main mechanism for controlling body temperature, which is why spicy foods manage to lower body temperature, as they promote sweating and open the pores. However, if you suffer from reflux or heartburn, avoid spicy food.

We recommend these news

How does heat affect the heart? Temperature influences heart problems and it is important to know what to do

The intense heat in several Chinese provinces will continue until the end of the month

Heat wave dies down in Europe but leaves catastrophic trail of fires

Unusual heat wave affects Spain and is expected to reach other countries