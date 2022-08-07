So were Amber Heard’s alleged sex parties

a writer and influencer named Jessica Reed Kraus revealed details of the alleged sex parties organized by the actress and model Amber Heard, who in recent days was quite harmed in the middle of the trial against her ex-partner Johnny Depp.

On the famous website House Inhabitthe influencer He said he had collected information from different sources that allowed him to know details of the events organized by the American actress and model, once a month.

According to Reed Kraus, the alleged sex parties involved powerful men, “tech gods, capitalists, founders, top executives and up-and-coming entrepreneurs.”

“The events were massive and there were large amounts of MDMA and alcohol, as well as people having sex,” he said.

Thus, he said that “ex-friends of Amber Heard” told him that the actress met the tycoon Elon Musk at the parties he organized with his ex-wife at his house in Beverly Hills.

Therefore, he stated the influencerIt was from there that Heard began to be interested in these types of parties, given that she had “the ability to attract other young actresses (usually lesbians) in distress”.

“At parties there were a lot of young girls, rubbing each other in satanic-style leather outfits on stage. Amber sat in a throne-like chair in the center. They looked like porn stars on display, performing sexual acts in a room full of men watching,” she described in House Inhabit.

Did Amber Heard Use Johnny Depp’s Alleged Erectile Dysfunction To “Harass” Him?

Lawyers for Johnny Depp have criticized Amber Heard’s legal team for wanting to bring up the actor’s alleged erectile dysfunction during his libel trial, calling the attempt “pure harassment,” according to newly unsealed court documents.

“Mrs. Heard wants a circus and clearly intends to drive this trial through a number of unnecessary holes, including and especially with respect to Mr. Depp’s medical history,” the star’s attorneys wrote. Pirates of the Caribbean in a motion filed under seal on March 22.

In that sense, Depp’s lawyers said that to show that he intends to take the easy way out in the trial, Heard included in his answers to the interrogations that Depp was “taking medication for erectile dysfunction.” He suggested that it could somehow be a motivation for the abuse, ”says the previously confidential letter.

Therefore, the defense team of Johnny Depp described these “tactics” of Heard’s lawyers as “nothing more than pure harassment”, confirmed a document obtained by ThePost.

In a 965-page motion filed a few days later, Heard’s attorneys countered, detailing why they believed it was important for the jury to know about the actor’s alleged medical condition.

“Although Mr. Depp prefers not to disclose his erectile dysfunction status, such status is absolutely relevant to the sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger and the use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard,” the attorneys for the lawsuit wrote. star of Aquaman in a reference to her allegation that Depp, 59, sexually assaulted her with a bottle.

“Mr. Depp’s erectile dysfunction makes Mr. Depp more likely to become angry or agitated in encounters with Amber Heard, and to resort to drinking,” the document, filed March 28 in Fairfax court, says. Virginia, also under seal.

The lawyers wanted to include Depp’s prescription of Cialis, a common treatment for erectile dysfunction, in the lawsuit, according to the filing. Those allegations were finally excluded from the process.