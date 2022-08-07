Sister of Amber Heard CONFESSES that the actress DID cut off Johnny Depp’s finger

A new chapter in the controversy between Amber Heard Y Johnny Depp comes to light, this after the sister of the actress, Whitney Heardafter she herself confesses if she interprets Princess Mera in Aquaman, she short the finger to her ex-husband in a fit of fury as was said in the trial they held last month in New York.

Leaked documents showed a dark chapter in the relationship between Amber Heard Y Johnny Deppafter an event that took place in 2015 that leaves de facto that it was a very toxic relationship and of which there were serious and millionaire consequences for both.

Johnny Depp lost several millionaire starring contracts after the accusations against him by Amber Heardwho is now once again the target of criticism after the words of the confession from his sister.

The trial ruled that Johnny Depp She was innocent and forced Amber Heard to pay an amount close to 10 million dollars to compensate for the damage, but in the last few hours she declared bankruptcy, so she could have problems completing the payment to her ex-husband.

The latest information on the case ensures that Amber Heard plans to sell his house in Yucca Valley for $ 1.5 million dollars to be able to pay a part, according to the TMZ portal.

Whitney Heard confesses that Amber Heard cut off Johnny Depp’s finger

The sister of Amber Heard made a strong confession by assuring that the actress short the finger a Johnny Depp with a bottle while arguing. During the trial, the actress denied having attacked the actor in this way, but now the words of Whitney Heard complicate the picture.

This fight would have taken place while Johnny Depp filmed the fifth part of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ in Australia, so after the event in which Amber Heard you short the finger to Johnny, the sister of the actress would have left for help.

The confession of the sister of Amber Heard It would have been towards her former boss Jennifer Cowell, who shared the testimony about a fact that had initially been denied by the actress.