Shakira: the day she was a Disney star with Selena Gomez

Colombian singer Shakira 45 years old, he is one of the great music stars who managed to succeed all over the world. Both her songs and her face are known in all latitudes and she now has all the media attention on her side due to her separation from soccer player Gerard Pique.

The truth is Shakira He has more than three decades of experience in the entertainment world, but unlike other artists, he never ventured into acting. His thing was always singing and dancing, although he had a memorable special participation in one of the Disney programs.

Shakira, at one stage of her career she began to sing in English and it was there when Disney Channel called her to participate in an episode of the program “The Wizards of Waverly Place”. This happened 10 years ago and she played magician Alex Russo and had as a colleague Selena Gomezstar of the factory.

The episode in which the singer became a Disney star for a day is called “You look like Shakira”. In the script she says that she needs to do a duet with a fan in order to arrange the transport she is traveling in the middle of an international tour.

Shakira. Source: Terra archive

It is precisely at that moment that it appears Selena Gomez on stage and accepts the challenge, then they sing with Shakira the song “Gypsy”, one of the most successful of the Colombian. In the final minutes of the episode, the uncle of the sorcerers named Kelbo appears and reveals that everything has been an illusion.