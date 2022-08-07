Seville announces signing of Isco Alarcón

‘Isco’, from Real Madrid, will be Sevilla’s third reinforcement for the 2022-23 season

SPAIN — The midfielder Isco Alarconwho at the end of last season ended his contract with the real Madridhas reached an agreement in principle with the Seville to sign a two-year relationship with the Andalusian club.

“The player from Malaga has already arrived in Seville to pass the medical tests this Monday and sign his contract for two seasons,” the Seville entity said in a statement this Sunday.

Francisco Roman Alarcon Suarez ‘Isco’ It will be the third reinforcement of the Seville for the 2022-23 season, after the addition of two Brazilians, central defender Marcos Teixeira ‘Marcao’, from Turkish Galatasaray, and left-back Alex Telles, on loan from the Man Utd English.

“After taking his first steps in clubs on the Malaga coast, Valencia CF noticed him at just 14 years old. Already at a young age he made the leap to Valencia Mestalla, while his official debut with the first team came in a cup match against Logroñés. That same season, 2010/11, he participated in two Champions League matches and one in LaLiga with the Che team,” Sevilla said in their letter.

Real Madrid completed the transfer of Isco Arlacón with Sevilla. EFE

In the summer of 2011, its transfer to the Malaga CF, who pays his termination clause and with whom, in his first season, he plays 32 league games -five goals- and three in the Copa del Rey. He helps the blue and white team achieve their first qualification for the Champions League, in which the following year he plays ten games scoring three goals.

In the following year, with six seasons in the running, he played 52 games, with six goals and thirteen assists, adding to his record the European Super Cup -precisely against Sevilla FC- and the Club World Cup. In 2015/16 he once again conquered the Champions League as a madridista, in a year in which he closed his statistics with a record of 43 games, five goals and ten assists.

“The following was without a doubt one of his most prolific seasons as a merengue player, in which he won the Champions League, LaLiga Santander, the Club World Cup and a new European Super Cup against Sevilla FC. 42 games, eleven goals and nine more assists for his service record. And in the next one, 2017/18, he grew in prominence with 49 duels, nine goals and ten assists. That year he won his third European Super Cup, his fourth Champions League and his third Club World Cup,” recalls Sevilla.

In 2018/19, he completed 37 games, six goals and one assist, with the fourth Club World Cup for his showcases. The pandemic season once again reaches 30 official matches -three goals and three assists-, with another Spanish Super Cup and its second LaLiga Santander trophy.

The 2020/21 season is the only one in which he failed to see a goal as a madridista, but he collaborated with two assists in 29 games, and last year he played 17 games and scored two goals, to round off his record in the real Madrid with obtaining the Spanish Super Cup, LaLiga Santander and the Champions League.

In total, his baggage of titles in club competitions is five Champions Leaguesthree First Division trophies, one Copa del Rey, three European Super Cups, three Spanish Super Cups and four Club World Cups.

Isco He is an international with Spain from the sub-17 category, with which he won a bronze medal at the 2009 World Cup in Nigeria, and he also played in the 2011 Under-20 World Cup and the London 2012 Olympics with the sub-23.

He made his debut with the senior team, under the guidance of Vicente del Bosque, on February 6, 2013 in a friendly against Uruguay in Qatar and, having already made his debut with the senior team, he was proclaimed European Under-21 champion that same 2013 in Israel.

He has 38 caps and 12 goals, as well as one European Championshipthat of 2012 in Poland and Ukraine.