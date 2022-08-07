Selena Gomez wants to produce a new version of the movie ‘Working Girl’

The actress and singer from North Texas Selena Gomez is in final negotiations to produce a new version of Working Girlthe 1988 Mike Nichols comedy, in conjunction with 20th Century Studios.

The specific details of this new version are still unknown and there is no certainty that Gomez will star in the film, according to a report from Variety. The original version starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, and Joan Cusack, and tells the story of an ambitious thirty-something Staten Island secretary who takes over office operations while her boss takes over. recovering from a broken leg. But when the secretary comes up with a good idea, her boss tries to take credit for it.

Working Girl It was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and for Griffith, Weaver, and Cusack in the acting categories. In the end, she took home only one award, for best original song, for Carly Simon’s “Let the River Run.” The film was a box office success and exceeded $100 million worldwide.

In the 1990s, Sandra Bullock attempted to revive the idea of ​​the film with a short-lived NBC series, but it was canceled early due to low ratings.

Ilana Peña, creator of the series Diary of a Future Presidentfrom Disney+, writes the adaptation of the script, which is scheduled to premiere on Hulu.

Gomez remains busy in both acting and producing, as she is an executive producer and star of the Hulu sitcom. Only Murders in the Building, which had several Emmy nominations, including Best Comedy after its first season, and is currently in the midst of its second season. She also stars in and produces the HBO Max series Selena + Chef.